Israel President Taps Gadi Eisenkot to Form Government After Deadlocked Election

Isaac Herzog appoints former military chief Gadi Eisenkot to lead coalition talks, challenging Prime Minister Netanyahu's bid for a sixth term following October's inconclusive vote.

Israeli President Isaac Herzog has officially designated former army chief Gadi Eisenkot as the lead candidate tasked with forming a new government. This decision comes after a general election on 27 October resulted in a parliamentary deadlock, leaving no single bloc with a clear majority to govern. President Herzog informed Eisenkot, the leader of the Yesh Atid party, of this intention on Saturday night.

Eisenkot Selected to Challenge Netanyahu

Eisenkot, the strongest political rival of Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu, now holds the exclusive opportunity to assemble a coalition. The formal appointment ceremony is scheduled to take place on Sunday at the president's residence in Jerusalem. If Eisenkot successfully unites a governing coalition, he would replace Netanyahu as Israel's prime minister. Netanyahu has served as the nation's longest-serving premier and is currently fighting to retain his position despite losing his coalition's majority.

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Parliamentary Numbers and Coalition Math

The election results have created a precarious balance of power within the 120-seat Knesset. Netanyahu's religious-nationalist bloc secured 53 seats, remaining the largest faction but falling short of the 61 seats required for a majority. Conversely, Eisenkot's broad opposition alliance captured 48 seats. This narrow margin of just five seats between the two camps means that Eisenkot must secure support from smaller parties or independent members to achieve a governing majority.

Arab Parties Gain Kingmaker Status

A significant shift in the political landscape involves Arab-majority parties, which made unprecedented gains in the October vote. During consultations with President Herzog, Eisenkot received explicit endorsements from these Arab lists. This support positions the Arab parties as potential kingmakers in the coalition formation process. However, it remains uncertain whether Eisenkot's bloc will formally accept assistance from these groups to construct a stable government, a decision that could define the future political direction of the country.

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Eisenkot's Security and Social Platform

Eisenkot has positioned himself as a unifying figure intended to counter the divisive tenure of Netanyahu. He has promised to address the rise of extremist West Bank settlers who have attacked Palestinians with impunity, labeling recent violence as "Jewish terror." Despite his call for social unity, Eisenkot maintains a hardline security stance. He opposes the establishment of a Palestinian state and has vowed to dismantle Hamas's military wing and end their rule in Gaza. His security record includes commanding the military during the 2006 war with Hizbullah, where he formulated the "Dahiya doctrine." This strategy involves using massive force against civilian infrastructure in areas controlled by the Lebanese militant movement.

Next Steps in Government Formation

The immediate next step involves the official swearing-in of Eisenkot for the government formation process. He has a limited window to present a viable coalition to the Knesset before the mandate expires. The political atmosphere remains tense as the country awaits his strategy to bridge the divide between his 48 seats and the necessary majority. Stakeholders across the political spectrum are monitoring the negotiations closely, given the historical significance of potentially removing Netanyahu from office after more than a decade of leadership.