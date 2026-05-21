Israel's far-right police minister Ben Gvir mocked detained Gaza flotilla activists, facing international outrage

The activists were arrested at a port in southern Israel after the Israeli navy intercepted their protest flotilla in international waters. Their treatment by police officers under Itamar Ben-Gvir’s direction drew an international outcry and a rebuke from Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.

Footage from Ashdod, Israel, shows Israel's minister of national security Ben Gvir mocking detained activists who were aboard a Gaza-bound aid flotilla. Their treatment by police officers under Itamar Ben-Gvir’s direction drew an international outcry and a rebuke from Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.

Ben-Gvir and at least one other minister in Netanyahu’s government, transport chief Miri Regev, posted campaign-style videos of themselves visiting the port and lambasting the protesters, attention-grabbing antics ahead of potential early elections in Israel





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Israeli Minister National Security Protest Flotilla International Waters Arrested Port

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