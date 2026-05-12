Israeli Bombardment in Lebanon, Iran's Response on Ending Conflict, US-Iran Talks, and the Cost of the War

This news text discusses the gathering of first responders at the scene of an Israeli bombardment in Lebanon, the rejection of a US proposal to end the conflict by Tehran, the US-Iran talks, and the increased cost of the war in the Middle East. The news text also mentions the cost of the war, the possible suspension of federal tax on gasoline, and the Turkish foreign minister's mention of opening the Strait of Hormuz. It also includes the inappropriate definition of the Strait of Hormuz by the IRGC.

First responders gather at the scene of an Israeli bombardment that hit their ambulances in the village of Arnoun in southern Lebanon on Tuesday. His remarks came as Tehran rejected a US proposal to end the conflict and stuck to a list of demands the US president described as "garbage".

Trump said Iran's response threatened the status of a ceasefire announced on April 7th. In Washington, the Pentagon put the cost of the war at $29 billion so far, an increase of $4 billion from an estimate provided late last month. Brent crude oil futures extended gains on Tuesday, climbing to almost $108 a barrel, as the deadlock left the Strait of Hormuz largely closed





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First Responders Israeli Bombardment Ambulances Lebanon Tehran US President Iran's Response US-Iran Talks War Cost Strait Of Hormuz Tehran's Demands Iran Iran-US Conflict Garbage US Proposal

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