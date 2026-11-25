Jerusalem district court judges suggest Attorney General Gali Baharav-Miara drop the main bribery charge against Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu in Case 4000.

Jerusalem district court judges have explicitly urged Israel's Attorney General Gali Baharav-Miara to consider dropping the primary bribery charge against Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu, signaling significant doubt regarding the viability of the prosecution's strongest case. The judges, who cited unreliable witness testimony and difficulties in proving that Netanyahu sought illicit inducements, indicated a low likelihood of conviction for Case 4000. This judicial intervention has prompted Netanyahu's political supporters to claim immediate vindication, arguing that the legal proceedings against the former and current prime minister were always fundamentally flawed and politically motivated.

Judicial Skepticism on Case 4000 and 2000

The court's unusual summons to Baharav-Miara during a hearing on Wednesday highlighted serious legal concerns about the core bribery allegations in Case 4000. The judges argued that the evidence regarding whether Netanyahu knew about or sought improper benefits was insufficient for a criminal conviction. They proposed that the prosecution should formally consider dismissing this specific count due to the substantial evidentiary hurdles that have emerged during the trial. This stance represents a critical shift in the legal atmosphere surrounding the corruption charges that were originally filed in 2020 and have dominated Israeli political discourse for years.

Also read Prosecution closes case in trial of woman and teen accused of murdering Scarlett Faulkner

Regarding the second set of allegations, known as Case 2000, the court expressed serious doubt that the accused conduct met the necessary criminal threshold. In this case, Netanyahu faces accusations of fraud and breach of trust for allegedly promising favorable newspaper coverage to a media owner in exchange for political support. The judges suggested that arguments from both the defense and prosecution should be heard to determine if the case should proceed, indicating a nuanced legal approach rather than a blanket dismissal of all charges against the prime minister.

Defense Minister Calls for Full Dismissal of Charges

Israel Katz, the defense minister and a senior member of Netanyahu's Likud party, argued that the court's intervention warranted throwing out all charges entirely. Katz stated on X that the legal case has exacted a heavy price from the country, a view that was echoed across the outgoing coalition government. He emphasized that the prolonged legal battles have hindered national stability and unity, particularly as Israel navigates complex regional conflicts and domestic political transitions. The outgoing coalition's support for this position underscores the deep political polarization surrounding the trial and its impact on governance.

Advertisement

Netanyahu himself has not issued an immediate comment on the court's remarks, maintaining his longstanding position of denying all charges. His supporters, however, have seized upon the judicial skepticism as proof of a politically motivated prosecution. The prime minister's legal team had previously contested the reliability of witness testimonies and the interpretation of evidence, particularly in Case 4000, where the alleged quid pro quo involved regulatory favors for a telecommunications company. The court's public expression of doubt validates these defense arguments and puts immense pressure on the Attorney General's office to reassess its strategy.

Eisenkot's Coalition Task and Political Implications

The timing of these judicial developments is critical as challenger Gadi Eisenkot is currently tasked with forming a new coalition government following the inconclusive October 27th election. The trial and the ongoing wars in Gaza and Iran had significantly undermined Netanyahu's campaign, leading to his failure to secure a clear parliamentary majority. Should Eisenkot fail in his attempt to build a stable coalition, the responsibility will fall back to Netanyahu, who has expressed a desire to lead a national-unity government. The legal uncertainties could complicate these negotiations, as parties may be reluctant to join a coalition headed by a prime minister facing such severe legal headwinds.

Attorney General Gali Baharav-Miara, whose legal findings have frequently put her at odds with Netanyahu's religious-rightist coalition, responded to the court's comments by stating she sees the trial ending in verdicts or plea bargains befitting the criminal charges. She indicated that her office would carefully consider the points raised by the judges, suggesting that a procedural route to resolve the matter, potentially including a plea bargain, might be the appropriate next step. The third count, Case 1000, which involves allegations of receiving luxurious gifts from a Hollywood producer and an Australian billionaire, can proceed to a conclusion, leaving a complex legal landscape for the prime minister to navigate as he seeks political power.