Israel confirms the assassination of Khaled Abu Nada, Hamas deputy education minister, in a targeted strike in Deir Al-Balah, violating the ceasefire agreement as violence continues.

Israeli air strikes and gunfire resulted in the deaths of at least nine Palestinians overnight, marking a significant escalation despite the existence of a one-year-old ceasefire agreement. Among the fatalities was Khaled Abu Nada, the Hamas -appointed deputy minister of education in the Gaza Strip. His death occurred during a third consecutive night of aerial attacks, underscoring the fragility of the current truce and the ongoing targeted nature of Israeli military operations in the region.

Targeted Strike Eliminates Hamas Deputy Minister

Khaled Abu Nada was killed when an Israeli air strike hit his apartment in Deir Al-Balah, located in the central Gaza Strip, on Thursday. His wife also died in the same attack, according to reports from local medics. The Israeli military stated that Abu Nada was a key figure in Hamas, responsible for overseeing the group's economic portfolio. He managed the organization's banking and investment networks, directing financial resources toward militant activities and the buildup of military forces.

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Israeli officials asserted that Abu Nada's elimination was part of a broader strategy to dismantle Hamas's command and control structures. The military claimed that his death could significantly weaken the group's ability to sustain its finances and maintain its military capabilities. This targeted killing follows a pattern of recent operations aimed at senior Hamas officials, with Israeli Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu announcing a series of similar strikes.

Netanyahu Declares Hamas Leadership Is Not Immune

Israeli Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu explicitly stated that the attack was one of a series of targeted killings carried out recently against members and senior officials within Hamas. He emphasized that no terrorist is immune from Israeli reach and declared that no one in the Hamas leadership would manage to evade Israeli forces. Netanyahu added that Israel has killed approximately 80 Hamas militants in the past month alone, highlighting the intensity of the recent military campaign.

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Abu Nada was the third senior Hamas official Israel has killed since Tuesday. This follows the deaths of two senior security officials in the preceding days. The rapid succession of these killings has intensified concerns about the stability of the ceasefire and the potential for renewed large-scale conflict in the Gaza Strip.

Hamas Condemns Assassination and Blames US Peace Board

Hamas confirmed the death of Khaled Abu Nada but offered no immediate comment on the allegations regarding his role in the group's financial networks. The organization described Israel's targeting of academics and civilian figures as a heinous crime. Hamas argued that Israel's continued policy of assassination violated both the Gaza ceasefire agreement and international law.

Furthermore, Hamas held US President Donald Trump's Board of Peace politically and morally responsible for the continued violence. The group accused the board of failing to stop the attacks and providing cover that encouraged further killings and assaults on civilians. This accusation places significant political pressure on the US-administered peace initiative, which has struggled to halt the hostilities.

Broader Casualties and Ceasefire Violations Continue

Beyond the strike in Deir Al-Balah, two other air strikes killed six people in the Tuffah neighborhood and the Beach refugee camp overnight in Gaza City. Later on Thursday, medics reported that Israeli gunfire killed a 62-year-old man in the eastern Bureij refugee camp. The Israeli military did not immediately comment on these seven reported deaths, continuing its pattern of limited engagement with specific casualty reports outside of high-profile targets.

Israel has continued to carry out attacks that it says target Hamas but which have also resulted in numerous civilian casualties. The broader ceasefire plan, backed by President Trump, has not halted the violence or secured the disarmament of Hamas. The ongoing violence has contributed to a high death toll since the ceasefire was agreed upon in October 2025.

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Casualty Figures and Territorial Control Shifts

According to respective Palestinian and Israeli tallies, at least 1,600 Palestinians and five Israeli soldiers have been killed since the ceasefire was agreed in October 2025. These figures reflect the persistent violence despite diplomatic efforts to stabilize the region. The human cost of the conflict remains high, with many families affected by the continued shelling and ground operations.

Israeli troops now control about two-thirds of Gaza, an increase from more than half at the time of the ceasefire. Hamas controls only a sliver of territory along the Gaza coast. This shift in territorial control reflects the ongoing military advantage held by Israel and the reduced operational capacity of Hamas fighters.

Historical Context and Ongoing Humanitarian Crisis

Israel's assault on Gaza has killed more than 74,000 Palestinians since 2023, causing a severe hunger crisis and internally displacing Gaza's entire population. The conflict has led to assessments of genocide from scholars and a United Nations inquiry into the conduct of the war. Israel has denied the allegations of genocide, stating that it acted in self-defense after Hamas-led militants killed 1,200 people and took more than 250 hostages in an attack on Israel in October 2023.

The assassination of Khaled Abu Nada highlights the deep-seated animosity and strategic objectives of both sides. While Israel seeks to eliminate Hamas's leadership and financial infrastructure, Hamas continues to resist and criticize international peace efforts. The situation remains volatile, with little sign of a permanent resolution to the conflict in the immediate future.