Israeli war in Lebanon escalates despite Trump's ceasefire declaration

The Israeli war in Lebanon continues to escalate despite a ceasefire declaration by US President Donald Trump. The Israeli military has ordered residents of the city of Nabatiyeh to leave ahead of strikes, and Hizbullah has not announced new operations. The US has designated Hizbullah as a terrorist organisation, and the Lebanese government has said it would seek to expand the ceasefire in talks with Israeli officials in Washington.

People look out from a damaged building a day after an Israeli air strike in Tyre, Lebanon. But the announcement has failed to reassure many Lebanese or halt the broader war in south Lebanon, which Netanyahu has vowed would continue.

The din of an Israeli drone over Beirut kept residents on edge on Tuesday. In the south, Israeli air strikes and artillery fire hit a string of towns there and the Israeli military ordered residents of the city of Nabatiyeh to leave ahead of strikes. Hizbullah did not announce new operations on Tuesday, but the Israeli military overnight said it had intercepted two projectiles crossing from Lebanon into Israeli territory.

If Israel's northern communities are attacked, the Israeli military would evacuate and strike Beirut's southern suburbs, warned Israeli defence minister Israel Katz in remarks provided by his office. The test of this policy for protecting our communities will be simple and will become clear in the coming days: either the attacks on Israeli communities stop, or if attacks continue and we strike Dahiyah in Beirut, this equation will be realized, he said.

Faten Al Chehime said the Israeli warnings led her to flee her home in Beirut's southern suburbs on Monday, just two weeks after she had returned. Every time we return to our homes, there is a warning for us to be displaced again, said Chehime, speaking at a camp sheltering displaced people in central Beirut.

More than 1.2 million people in Lebanon have been uprooted by the war, which has raged since Hizbullah fired on Israel in support of Tehran on March 2nd. Israel had pounded Beirut's southern suburbs, known as Dahiyeh, in an early phase of the war, but carried out only two strikes there since Trump declared a Lebanon ceasefire in April.

Tensions had spiked on Monday after Netanyahu ordered strikes on Beirut's southern suburbs, with Iranian state media reporting that Tehran had stopped indirect talks with Washington due to Israeli attacks on Lebanon and Iran's military warning residents of northern Israel they should leave to avoid harm if Israel attacked Beirut.

If Israeli aggression on Lebanon continues, we won't just stop the negotiation track, but we will be in a direct confrontation with the enemy, Iran's top negotiator, parliament speaker Mohammad Bagher Qalibaf said he told Lebanese parliament speaker Nabih Berri, according to a post by Qalibaf on X. A flurry of calls appeared to defuse the escalation: Trump said on Monday he had asked Netanyahu not to carry out a major raid on Beirut and that Hizbullah, through intermediaries, had pledged not to attack Israel. No US president has ever spoken with Hizbullah, with or without intermediaries.

The US designates the group as a terrorist organisation. The Lebanese government has said it would seek to expand the ceasefire in talks with Israeli officials in Washington on Wednesday, the latest in a series of face-to-face meetings Beirut has attended despite Hizbullah objections.

Asked about Monday evening's announcements, Youssef al-Zein, the head of Hizbullah's press office, said the group would not take a public stance without a formal declaration that would compel Israel to implement a comprehensive cessation of hostilities across all Lebanese territory. He pointed to Israel's continued air strikes on Lebanon after a 2024 truce that ended the last war between Hizbullah and Israel and after the April 16th truce announced by Trump.

Hizbullah will monitor developments both on the battlefield and in diplomatic channels in the coming days, Zein said. Lebanese authorities say more than 3,400 people have been killed in Lebanon by Israeli strikes since March 2nd. Israel says 26 of its soldiers and four civilians have been killed in Hizbullah attacks since March





IrishTimes / 🏆 3. in İE We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Israeli War In Lebanon Ceasefire Declaration Hizbullah Terrorist Organisation Lebanese Government

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

ACLU sues over conditions at Trump-era immigration detention camp in TexasThe American Civil Liberties Union filed a lawsuit against immigration authorities over alleged abuses at Camp East Montana, a tent facility on a military base in El Paso, Texas, where more than 2,700 detainees face physical violence, inadequate medical care, and other violations.

Read more »

Israel pushes deep into Lebanon with evacuation orders issued to residentsFrance requests meeting of United Nations Security Council over latest escalation

Read more »

Donald Trump Claims Israel and Hezbollah Agree to Cease FireUS President Donald Trump has announced that Israel and Hezbollah have agreed to stop all hostilities following calls with both Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and Hezbollah representatives.

Read more »

Trump declares ceasefire in Lebanon as planned Israeli strike on Beirut haltedLebanon

Read more »