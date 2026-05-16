Italian divers' deaths in Maldives cave

The operation to recover the bodies of four Italian divers who died while exploring underwater caves in the Maldives has been suspended due to rough seas. Five divers were already recovered, and a sixth body was found on Thursday...

A high-risk operation to recover the bodies of four Italian divers from an underwater cave in the Maldives has been suspended after rough seas repeatedly hampered efforts.

Five Italian divers died on Thursday in one of the worst diving incidents in the island nation's recent history... The dive group had 'apparently died while attempting to explore caves at a depth of 50m (164ft) in the Vaavu Atoll on Thursday. The victims were identified as Monica Montefalcone, an associate ecology professor at the University of Genoa; her daughter Giorgia Sommacal; marine biologist Federico Gualtieri; researcher Muriel Oddenino; and diving instructor Gianluca Benedetti...

Maldivian presidential spokesman Mohamed Hussain Shareef said eight divers took part in Friday's search..





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Diving Incidents Underwater Caves Longevity Of Diving Incidents Recovery Operations Italian Divers Maldives Safeguarding Operations Coordinating With Divers Alert Network Repatriation Of Bodies

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