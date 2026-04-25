Italian Twin Brothers Die in Tragic Electrocution Attempting to Rescue Pigeon

Francesco and Giacomo Fierloni, 22, were fatally electrocuted in Magione, Italy, after one attempted to use a pole to move a pigeon from high-voltage power lines. The other twin died trying to help.

A heartbreaking tragedy unfolded in Magione, Italy , claiming the lives of twin brothers Francesco and Giacomo Fierloni, both aged 22. The young men were fatally electrocuted while attempting to help a pigeon that had landed on high-voltage power lines .

The incident occurred as the brothers were preparing their pet birds for the upcoming hunting season, a pastime they evidently shared and enjoyed. According to reports, a pigeon alighted on cables carrying approximately 20,000 volts, situated roughly 10 metres above the ground. One of the twins, utilizing a carbon-fibre pole commonly used in hunting to gently encourage the bird to move, inadvertently made contact with the live wires. This resulted in immediate and fatal electrocution.

In a selfless act of bravery, the second twin attempted to assist his brother, but tragically suffered the same fate, succumbing to the powerful electrical current. The brothers were discovered by their distraught father, Giorgio Fierloni, after they failed to return home and were unreachable by phone. He embarked on a desperate search, eventually locating them lying together in a field, tragically embraced in their final moments. The scene discovered by Giorgio Fierloni was profoundly moving and deeply sorrowful.

The twins were found lying in long grass beneath an embankment, locked in a final embrace, a testament to the unbreakable bond they shared. Paramedics arrived swiftly at the scene and immediately began resuscitation efforts, but unfortunately, their attempts proved futile. Francesco and Giacomo were just weeks away from celebrating their 23rd birthdays, leaving a community and family devastated by their untimely deaths.

The local mayor, Massimo Lagetti, who knew the twins personally, expressed his profound grief, describing them as exceptional young men known for their dedication and kindness. He acknowledged the immense difficulty the community would face in coming to terms with such a devastating loss. The parents of the twins, overwhelmed with grief, shared their heartbreak with local media, stating that Francesco and Giacomo were the cornerstone of their lives, their present joy and their hopes for the future.

Their poignant words highlighted the unique and inseparable connection the twins shared, noting they were born together and departed together, bound by a brotherhood that transcended ordinary familial ties. The tragedy has cast a dark shadow over the small town of Magione, leaving residents reeling from the shock and sorrow. The authorities have initiated a thorough investigation to determine the precise sequence of events leading to this tragic incident.

Investigators are meticulously examining the circumstances surrounding the electrocution, focusing on the use of the carbon-fibre pole and the positioning of the power lines. The investigation will aim to establish whether any safety protocols were breached or if any preventative measures could have been taken to avoid this devastating outcome. The use of carbon fibre, while lightweight and often used in hunting, can conduct electricity under certain conditions, a factor that will undoubtedly be scrutinized during the investigation.

The incident serves as a stark reminder of the inherent dangers associated with high-voltage electricity and the importance of maintaining a safe distance from power lines. Beyond the immediate investigation, the tragedy is likely to spark a broader discussion about safety awareness and the potential risks associated with recreational activities near electrical infrastructure. The community is now focused on supporting the Fierloni family during this incredibly difficult time, offering condolences and assistance as they navigate their profound loss.

The memory of Francesco and Giacomo will undoubtedly live on, remembered for their kindness, dedication, and the unwavering bond they shared





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Electrocution Twins Italy Tragedy Pigeon Power Lines

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