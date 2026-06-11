Italy's Punta Molentis Beach Introduces Controversial Umbrella Ban for Adults

A popular beach in Italy has introduced a new rule banning umbrellas for anyone aged between 10 and 65, sparking controversy. The beach also introduced an entry fee and restrictions on umbrella usage for families with children or those over 65.

A popular beach in Italy has sparked controversy after introducing a new rule banning umbrellas for anyone aged between 10 and 65. Anyone visiting the public beach must also pay a €10 entry fee , while those who are allowed to bring an umbrella are restricted to just one per family.

Another raged: 'Ah, Punta Molentis: the place where you pay 10 euros to enter... and in return they give you the unique experience of not being able to use an umbrella. A real luxury:... with the sweat. And then the treat: One umbrella allowed only for families with children or over 65. You basically have to choose: you reproduce, or you grow old.

' Punta Molentis only recently reopened after being closed since July last year, when a major wildfire wept through the area. The rules are expected to remain in place until the end of October. Punta Molentis isn't the only Italian beach introducing changes. At Jesolo, near Venice, authorities have removed around 20,000 sun lounger and umbrella spaces in a bid to reduce overcrowding and create more room between visitors.

The move comes as the cost of renting beach equipment at private clubs across Italy continues to rise, leading to more holidaymakers heading to public beaches instead





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Italy Punta Molentis Beach Umbrella Ban Entry Fee Restrictions On Umbrella Usage Jesolo Beach Venice Overcrowding Beach Equipment Private Clubs Holidaymakers Public Beaches

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