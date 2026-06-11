Italy's Punta Molentis Beach Introduces Controversial Umbrella Ban for Adults

A popular beach in Italy has introduced a new rule banning umbrellas for anyone aged between 10 and 65, sparking disbelief among locals and visitors. The beach also introduced a €10 entry fee and limits the number of umbrellas per family.

A popular beach in Italy has sparked controversy after introducing a new rule banning umbrellas for anyone aged between 10 and 65, here's what you need to know.

Villasimilius, Italy - JULY 17: Aerial view, from a helicopter, of the beach umbrellas at Punta Molentis on July 17, 2019 in Villasimius, Italy. The unheard-of rule is part of a new set of restrictions introduced by local authorities to help protect the beach following a devastating wildfire last summer. Anyone visiting the public beach must also pay a €10 entry fee, and only one umbrella per family is allowed. The measures have sparked disbelief among locals and visitors alike.

One person wrote on social media: 'To put up an umbrella, I have to rent a child??

' Another person commented: 'Ah, Punta Molentis: the place where you pay 10 euros to enter... and in return they give you the unique experience of not being able to use an umbrella. A real luxury: sun at 40 degrees, no shade, but at least you can say you have contributed to environmental protection... with the sweat. And then the treat: One umbrella allowed only for families with children or over 65.

You basically have to choose: you reproduce, or you grow old.

' Another added: 'So to come to the beach with an umbrella, I either bring my grandad or need to have a child between now and tomorrow? ' Punta Molentis only recently reopened after being closed since July last year, when a major wildfire swept through the area. Villasimius council said the blaze, along with what it described as 'exceptional marine weather events', highlighted the need for stricter measures to preserve the protected beauty spot.

A notice on its website reads: 'For this reason it's necessary to limit the impact and ensure the protection of this heritage for future generations.

' In addition to limiting umbrellas, visitors are not allowed to set up gazebos, tents, or other temporary shade structures. The rules are expected to remain in place until the end of October. Punta Molentis isn't the only Italian beach introducing changes. At Jesolo, near Venice, authorities have removed around 20,000 sun loungers and umbrella spaces in a bid to reduce overcrowding and create more room between visitors





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Italy Punta Molentis Beach Umbrella Ban Entry Fee Beach Restrictions

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