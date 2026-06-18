Ivory Coast's Elye Wahi Denied Visa, Misses World Cup Match Amid Spot-Fixing Probe

Ivorian forward Elye Wahi will miss his team's second World Cup match against Germany after being denied entry to Canada due to visa issues, while also facing questions over a spot-fixing investigation in France.

Forward Elye Wahi will miss Ivory Coast 's second World Cup match against Germany after he was denied a visa to enter Canada , the Ivorian federation said on Thursday.

The administrative authorisations necessary for his entry into Canadian territory have not been obtained at this stage, the Ivorian federation (FIF) stated, adding that he would not be able to travel with the delegation to Canada for Saturday's match in Toronto. The FIF gave no reason for his visa refusal. Wahi is the second World Cup player to be denied entry into Canada after Ghana's Thomas Partey, who is facing rape charges in Britain.

Several media reported on Thursday that Wahi had been questioned by French police over suspicions of spot-fixing in a Ligue 1 match while he was playing for Nice. The case revolves around a yellow card which Wahi picked up in a 0-0 draw with Metz in mid-May, after betting authorities noticed an unusual volume of bets being placed on the 23-year-old being booked.

The French football league (LFP) announced on Wednesday that it had lodged a complaint to police for facts which could constitute sporting fraud and organised corruption. Born in France, Wahi switched allegiances to the African nation in March and started in the Ivory Coast's opening 1-0 Group E victory over Ecuador on Sunday. The Elephants final group stage match is against Curacao in the United States on 25 June.

This incident highlights the complex intersection of international sports, legal issues, and travel restrictions that can impact players during major tournaments. Wahi's absence will be a significant blow to Ivory Coast's attacking options as they face a crucial match against Germany. The timing of the visa denial, coupled with ongoing investigations in France, raises questions about the player's immediate future and the potential ramifications for his career.

The Ivorian federation's brief statement offers little clarity, leaving fans and analysts speculating about the underlying reasons for the visa refusal. Could it be related to the spot-fixing allegations, or is it a separate administrative issue? The fact that another high-profile player, Thomas Partey, was also denied entry adds a layer of concern about Canada's entry policies for individuals with legal troubles. While Partey's case involves serious criminal charges, Wahi's situation appears tied to a sporting integrity probe.

The French league's complaint underscores the seriousness of the spot-fixing suspicion, which revolves around a single yellow card in a seemingly inconsequential match. Such incidents are not uncommon in football, as betting markets expand globally and criminals seek to manipulate games for profit. Wahi's youth-he is only 23-makes this episode particularly poignant, as his promising career, including his recent switch to represent Ivory Coast, now faces potential disruption.

His performance in the opening win over Ecuador demonstrated his value to the team, making his absence against Germany even more impactful. Ivory Coast will need to adjust their tactics and lineup to compensate for the loss of a key forward. The broader implications extend beyond this single match. The incident may prompt teams and federations to scrutinize players' off-field activities more closely, especially when traveling to countries with strict entry requirements.

It also raises questions about the support systems for players facing legal or administrative challenges while representing their national teams. As the World Cup progresses, the story of Elye Wahi serves as a reminder of the fragile nature of athletic careers and the myriad factors that can influence participation in the world's biggest sporting event. The outcome of the French investigation will be pivotal in determining what comes next for the player.

For now, Ivory Coast must focus on their remaining group matches without one of their rising stars





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Elye Wahi Ivory Coast World Cup Visa Denial Canada Spot-Fixing French Police Ligue 1 Nice Metz

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