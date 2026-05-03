Jack Kennedy Secures Second Irish Jump Jockey Championship

Jack Kennedy has been crowned champion Irish jump jockey for the second time, finishing the season with 102 winners despite a history of serious injuries. Eoin Staples also claimed the Champion Conditional jockey title.

Jack Kennedy has cemented his position as one of Ireland’s leading jump jockeys, securing the champion jockey title for the second time in his career at the Punchestown Festival on Saturday.

The 27-year-old from Dingle concluded the season with an impressive tally of 102 winners, narrowly surpassing the strong challenge presented by Darragh O’Keeffe, who finished with 99 victories. This achievement marks a significant milestone for Kennedy, who first claimed the title in the 2023/24 season, and underscores his consistent performance throughout the year.

His success was further highlighted by riding 12 Grade 1 winners, the most recent being aboard Western Fold for trainer Gordon Elliott at Punchestown earlier in the week. Kennedy’s journey to the top has been anything but straightforward. His career has been repeatedly interrupted by severe injuries, a testament to the inherent risks of the sport.

Remarkably, he has suffered six broken legs since making a sensational debut as a teenager, winning the Supreme Novices’ Hurdle on Labaik at the Cheltenham Festival in 2017. The most recent setback occurred in December 2024 at Fairyhouse, where he fractured his right lower leg in a particularly nasty fall.

Despite the severity of the injury, Kennedy demonstrated incredible resilience, returning to compete at the Cheltenham Festival in March, although he subsequently took a four-month break to fully rehabilitate and prepare for the 2025/26 season. This strategic decision proved crucial, allowing him to return in peak condition and ultimately claim the championship.

Upon receiving the award, Kennedy expressed his gratitude to the medical professionals who supported his recovery, specifically mentioning Dr Jennifer Pugh, Gavin Egan, and Wayne Middleton from Irish Injured Jockeys. The champion jockey was quick to acknowledge the pivotal role played by Gordon Elliott and his team, as well as the owners and trainers who provided him with opportunities to ride exceptional horses like Skylight Hussle, Romeo Coolio, Teahupoo, and Brighterdaysahead.

He emphasized the importance of the support network surrounding him, including his family, who have been unwavering in their encouragement throughout his career. Kennedy’s success story is one of perseverance and determination, overcoming significant adversity to reach the pinnacle of his profession. Looking ahead, he hopes to maintain his fitness and defend his title in the upcoming season, adding to his already impressive record of thirteen Cheltenham Festival wins.

In a separate ceremony at Punchestown, Eoin Staples was crowned Champion Conditional jockey, despite nursing a broken arm sustained in a fall on Thursday. Staples secured the title with 33 wins, edging out Michael Kenneally’s 30. His standout moment of the season was winning the Thyestes Chase at Gowran Park in January aboard Now Is The Hour, trained by Gavin Cromwell.

Staples also expressed his gratitude to those who supported his development, including Rob James, Andy Pierce, Colin Bowe, Gavin Cromwell, and Paul Nolan





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Jack Kennedy Irish Jump Jockey Punchestown Horse Racing Eoin Staples

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