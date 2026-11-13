Jack Rice's Prize-Winning Beef Strip Loin Recipe

Euro-Toques winner Jack Rice shares his sunflower seed and anchovy pesto beef recipe. A detailed guide to cooking Dexter strip loin for home chefs.

Euro-Toques young chef of the year Jack Rice has shared a prize-winning beef strip loin recipe that brings restaurant-quality techniques to the home kitchen. The senior chef de partie at Comet restaurant in Dublin recently won the prestigious title with this specific dish, which he has simplified for Irish Times readers to prepare over the weekend.

Chef Background and Culinary Heritage

Jack Rice, originally from Limerick, brings extensive experience from top-tier kitchens in England, Denmark, and Co Galway. His background includes stints at JORO restaurant, Kadeau in Denmark, and Lignum in Co Galway before joining Kevin O'Donnell at Comet restaurant in Dublin. Rice is an advocate for open-fire cooking and fermentation, values that define his approach to ingredient integrity and flavor development.

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Key Ingredients for Beef Preparation

The recipe centers on a strip loin of beef on the bone, with Rice urging home cooks to source Dexter beef if available. Essential ingredients include fine salt, Maldon salt, 20g olive oil, 100g butter, two cloves of garlic, and four sprigs of thyme. The beef must be removed from the fridge at least one hour prior to cooking to ensure even heat distribution during the searing process.

Step-by-Step Cooking Instructions

Chefs must preheat the oven to 110°C and season the beef generously with fine salt before placing it in a smoking cast-iron pan. Sear the meat on both sides for approximately two minutes to form a crust, then remove from heat to baste with butter, thyme, and garlic. Transfer the beef to an oven tray with a rack and cook for 10-12 minutes until the core temperature reaches 45°C, then rest the meat for an equal duration.

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Sunflower Seed and Anchovy Pesto

The accompanying pesto requires 100g sunflower seeds fried in 50g butter until golden brown, with the butter strained and reserved. Roughly chop the fried seeds alongside a tin of anchovies, then mix with chopped parsley and chives. Season the mixture with salt and 3g cider vinegar, blending in some of the reserved infused butter to create a rich, savory dressing for bitter salad leaves like radicchio or Castelfranco.

Final Plating and Restaurant Standards

To serve, remove the beef from the bone and carve against the grain, seasoning the cut surfaces with Maldon salt for texture and flavor. Arrange the beef in the center of each plate and top with the dressed salad leaves to complete the presentation. Rice, as a member of Euro-Toques Ireland, champions food culture rooted in quality, provenance, and respect for producers while mentoring the next generation of culinary professionals.