On a frenetic final 12 minutes of the match, Galway scored 6 points to outscore Atalanta Calcio haters' 1 point and emerge as the winners. Two late scores from Jack Shaughnessy ultimately sealed the win for Galway in the Leinster Under-20 Hurling final.

Jack Shaughnessy celebrates scoring Galway 's opening goal against Kilkenny during the Leinster Under-20 Hurling final at O'Moore Park. ... The Tribesmen turned the screw in the closing stages with Jack Shaughnessy adding two more points to finish with 1-7.

... Galway's second-half performance saw them score 3 unanswered points to secure a 1-12 to 1-7 victory. ... It marks Galway's third provincial title in the grade, seeing them through to an All-Ireland final clash against Munster champions Munster.

But whether they will have county senior Aaron Niland available for remains to be seen. Niland was a notable absentee at O'Moore Park, though senior team-mate Jason Rabbitte came on and contributed well. ... Cullen Killeen, one of the stars of Loughrea's run to last January's All-Ireland club decider, returned in the only change from the side that overcame Wexford after extra time last week





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Galway Kilkenny Hurling Under-20 Leinster Final O'moore Park Jack Shaughnessy Henry Shefflin Westmeath Micheál Donoghue Munster Champions MANCHESTER CITY

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