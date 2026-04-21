Jacques Nienaber Urges Continued Growth as Leinster Aim for European and Domestic Glory

Leinster senior coach Jacques Nienaber believes there is significant room for improvement within his squad as they prepare for a challenging end to their campaign in both the United Rugby Championship and the European Champions Cup.

Leinster Rugby has established a formidable presence in both the United Rugby Championship and the European Champions Cup , yet senior coach Jacques Nienaber remains grounded, asserting that the team has not yet reached its full performance ceiling. Following consecutive knockout triumphs against Edinburgh and Sale Sharks at the Aviva Stadium, the province is preparing for a high-stakes European semi-final against Toulon. Despite their successful recent outings in the URC, including a gritty victory against Ulster in Belfast, Nienaber maintains that the squad is still evolving.

He believes that the group possesses untapped potential, particularly on the defensive side of the ball, which he identifies as a key area for growth as the business end of the season approaches. According to Nienaber, the difficulty of the upcoming fixtures necessitates a heightened level of intensity and precision that the team is still striving to consistently achieve. Reflecting on the nature of professional sport, the South African coach emphasized that while preparation and tactical discipline are paramount, the outcome of championship-level games often hinges on critical moments where a degree of fortune is required.

He recalled past experiences at the international level, noting that marginal calls or the unpredictable bounce of the ball can be the difference between victory and defeat. For Leinster, managing these high-pressure moments will be essential as they navigate the closing stages of the 2025-26 season. Nienaber suggests that while the team controls its own destiny through hard work and collective growth, the ability to capitalize on fortunate breaks will define their success in their pursuit of silverware across both major competitions.

Furthermore, the depth of the squad was highlighted in their recent performance against Ulster, where head coach Leo Cullen made twelve changes to the lineup. Despite the rotation, the team maintained a strong lead before weathering a late surge from their provincial rivals. The match served as a significant platform for players like Sam Prendergast, who responded to recent setbacks with a commanding, player-of-the-match display.

Nienaber was quick to praise not just Prendergast, but a wider group of players who have demonstrated resilience and dedication while waiting for their opportunities. By fostering an environment where squad members continue to work hard behind the scenes, Leinster aims to maintain its competitive edge. The coach insists that the success of the team relies on this collective effort, as the demands of the remaining schedule require every player to be ready to contribute at the highest possible level when called upon.





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