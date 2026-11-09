Jad Hakiki Signs With Bohemians Until 2028

Ireland U21 international Jad Hakiki leaves Sligo Rovers to join Bohemians on a contract running through the end of the 2028 season, bolstering the squad for upcoming campaigns.

Jad Hakiki has officially completed his transfer to Bohemians, ending a two-year tenure with Sligo Rovers. The 22-year-old midfielder has committed his future to the Dublin club by signing a contract that extends until the conclusion of the 2028 season. This move comes shortly after Sligo Rovers faced relegation to the First Division, prompting a significant restructuring of their playing squad.

Hakiki Leaves Sligo Rovers For Bohemians

The new signing brings extensive experience to the Bohemians setup, having accumulated 96 first-team appearances across his career. His previous stops include spells at Shelbourne and Dundalk, as well as his recent time with Sligo Rovers, whom he refers to as the Bit O'Red. The transfer marks a strategic step for both the player and the receiving club as they look to strengthen their positions in the upcoming league campaigns.

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Hakiki's departure from Sligo Rovers was influenced by the team's recent relegation and his own injury history. He missed the majority of the previous campaign due to foot surgery. His last appearance for Rovers this season occurred in April, bringing his total count to six matches. The 22-year-old is now eager to apply himself to a new project with a club that finished second in the league table last year.

Manager Praises Hakiki Midfielding Talent

Bohemians manager Alan Reynolds expressed strong enthusiasm for acquiring the young talent, describing Hakiki as a goalscoring midfielder with exceptional technical skills. Reynolds noted that Hakiki enjoys dribbling and taking on defenders, offering versatility to play centrally behind the striker or out on the wings. The manager emphasized that Hakiki represents the right player profile and age bracket needed for the team's development.

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Despite a challenging year hampered by injury, Reynolds stated there is no doubt regarding Hakiki's ability to perform at a high level. The manager highlighted that Hakiki possesses plenty of games under his belt for a player of his age and was a vital component for the Ireland U21 national team. Reynolds believes the player will excite the Bohemians fans when he returns to full fitness.

Hakiki Targets Progress With Irish U21s

On the international stage, Hakiki has made 10 appearances for the Irish U21s, scoring a notable goal during a 2-2 draw against Slovakia in October 2025. He described himself as delighted to be at Bohemians and stated he is looking forward to pushing the club forward. Hakiki cited the manager's clear ambitions for the club and the desire to improve in the coming year as key factors in his decision to sign.

The Irish U21 international acknowledged that Bohemians maintained a core group of players from a successful season. He pointed out that the team finished second in the standings and reached a semi-final, indicating a highly talented existing squad. Hakiki expressed his intent to knuckle down, progress individually, and help drive the club to further achievements as pre-season preparations begin.

Next Steps For Bohemians And Hakiki

The immediate next step for Jad Hakiki is to integrate into the Bohemians squad during the closed season. Manager Alan Reynolds indicated that the club is eager to begin working with him before the competitive season starts. The focus will be on building fitness and tactical cohesion after Hakiki's long layoff from competitive football.

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For Bohemians, securing a player of Hakiki's caliber early in the process signals their intent to compete at the top end of the league. The club aims to leverage his dribbling ability and goalscoring threat from midfield to push past previous obstacles. Fans and analysts will watch closely to see how Hakiki translates his U21 success and previous senior experience into contributions for the Dublin outfit in the 2025 and subsequent seasons.