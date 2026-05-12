Jaguar's Reinvention with the Type 01: Is the Wider World Ready for Its New Electric 'GT' Super Saloon?

Jaguar's Type 01, an all-electric 'GT' four-door super saloon,is being positioned as the spearhead of its reinvention as an exclusive, all-electric brand. Despite its innovative nature and groundbreaking elements, such as its long range (about 700km) and fast charging (adding 300km of extra range in about 15 minutes), the question remains whether the wider world is ready for it. Jaguar's decision to end production of its XF, XE, and F-Pace models and embark on a total reinvention serves as a testament to its unwavering commitment to progressing as an all-electric brand.

The Type 01 , Jaguar ’s new electric 'GT' four-door super saloon,will spearhead its reinvention as an exclusive, all-electric brand ,but is the wider world ready for it? It is the first model in a long-gestating plan to move Jaguar away from direct competition with the likes of BMW, Mercedes , and Audi and instead raise the brand’s prices to a level that competes with Bentley.

However, its groundbreaking I-Pace electric crossover was allowed to wither on the vine as rivals introduced longer-range and more sophisticated models. Instead of an all-electric replacement for the XJ saloon,Jaguar embarked on a total reinvention, ending production of its XF, XE, and F-Pace models entirely





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Jaguar Type 01 Electric GT All-Electric Brand Competition With BMW Mercedes Audi Withering Edition Of The I-Pace Crossover Total Reinvention To Make Jaguar Profitable Fr Jaguar Electric Architecture

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