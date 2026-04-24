Jaipur Literature Festival Comes to Ireland: JLF Island of Ireland Launch

The Jaipur Literature Festival, one of the world’s leading literary events, is launching JLF Island of Ireland next month, a free, all-island, multi-venue festival featuring internationally acclaimed writers and thinkers. The festival will explore themes of history, politics, climate change, and culture across locations in Belfast, Armagh, Dundalk, and Dublin.

The Jaipur Literature Festival , a globally renowned literary event, is extending its reach to Ireland next month with the launch of JLF Island of Ireland.

This marks a significant milestone as it represents the first time the festival will be presented as a comprehensive, all-island initiative spanning multiple venues. The free festival will unfold across a diverse range of locations including Ulster University in Belfast, the Market Place Theatre and Robinson Library in Armagh, Louth County Library in Dundalk, and iconic Dublin landmarks such as Trinity College Dublin and St Patrick’s Cathedral.

JLF Island of Ireland promises a vibrant and intellectually stimulating programme, bringing together a distinguished array of international and Irish voices. The festival will feature conversations, readings, performances, and discussions led by acclaimed writers, historians, journalists, academics, poets, playwrights, performers, public intellectuals, and musicians from Ireland, India, and beyond. The thematic scope is broad and ambitious, encompassing critical issues such as history, politics, geopolitics, climate change, identity, migration, language, and culture.

The programme is designed to reflect both global perspectives and the unique realities of the island of Ireland. Among the international speakers confirmed are prominent figures like William Dalrymple, Jeff Goodell, Shashi Tharoor, Jeet Thayil, and Tishani Doshi. They will be joined by leading Irish writers and thinkers, including Fintan O’Toole, Jan Carson, David McCullagh, and Jane Ohlmeyer.

The Belfast segment of the festival will specifically focus on themes of climate, crime fiction, the historical impact of partition, identity, and language, while the Dublin programme will delve into questions surrounding history, famine, empire, migration, folklore, politics, and cultural memory. A central aim of the festival is to explore shared and intersecting histories, particularly the enduring legacies of empire and partition, and their continuing influence on contemporary societies.

This ambitious cultural undertaking is supported by the Government of Ireland and the Arts Council of Northern Ireland, demonstrating a shared commitment to fostering cultural exchange, meaningful dialogue, and the unifying power of storytelling. JLF Island of Ireland is the first phase of a landmark three-year partnership. Helen McEntee, the Minister for Foreign Affairs and Trade, highlighted the festival’s significance as a ‘signature cultural initiative’ and a unique platform for exploring the commonalities between Ireland and the Indian subcontinent.

She also emphasized Ireland’s dedication to cultural diplomacy and the ability of literature and the arts to forge lasting relationships. Beyond the festival itself, the literary landscape is buzzing with anticipation for new releases and critical reviews. The Irish Times will feature interviews with Ben Lerner about his novel Transcription, an extract from Katriona O’Sullivan’s Hungry exploring the intersection of class and body image, and essays from Sally Rooney and Rosemary Hennigan.

Reviews will cover works by Orlaith McBride and John Gibney, Lucy Caldwell, Ardal O’Hanlon, Lena Dunham, Lachlan Goudie, Ellen Coyne, and Jim Windolf. Simultaneously, the 16th Belfast Book Festival (BBF26) is preparing to launch at the Crescent Arts Centre from June 4th to 11th, promising a diverse programme of poetry, fiction, workshops, and discussions with a stellar lineup of literary talent





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