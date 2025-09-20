Jake Carter Opens Up About Engagement, Future Plans, and New Music

Jake Carter shares intimate details about his engagement to Karen Byrne, their upcoming wedding plans, and his new single Old Friends. The interview covers his proposal experience, the significance of the Dancing With The Stars dancefloor, his family's reaction, house hunting, and settling in Dublin. He also reminisces about his childhood in Liverpool and his musical journey, discussing his new song and his experience on Dancing With The Stars, providing a personal glimpse into his life and future.

Jake Carter shares details about his engagement to Karen Byrne , their future plans, and his new music. He recounts the proposal on the Dancing With The Stars dancefloor, a significant location where they first met and a place that holds special meaning for the couple given their history. Carter admits to being nervous throughout the proposal process, a rare experience for him, and explains how important it was to propose in a place that was significant to both of them.

He mentions the joy of sharing the news with his family, including his parents and brother Nathan, who were overjoyed. Carter also talks about the possibility of Nathan being his best man but is torn between him and a longtime friend. The couple is currently house hunting and focused on settling in Dublin, given Karen's dance studio and their shared music and stage school located in the area. They are taking their time with the wedding planning, prioritizing the purchase of a home. The singer discusses the challenges of buying a house in the current market but is optimistic about their situation, having worked hard in recent years. He expresses his desire to have his grandfather at the wedding and is considering locations in Ireland or Liverpool to accommodate him. \Carter's new song, Old Friends, co-written with Mark Caplice and Wayne Farrell, reflects on growing up, missing the past, and the connections to old friends. The song is a nostalgic look back at his childhood, which he remembers fondly, highlighting the freedom and experiences he had growing up in Liverpool. He reflects on his childhood in Liverpool, emphasizing the carefree environment, where he spent his days playing outside with friends. He recalls the early days of mobile phones and the mischievous activities he engaged in with friends. Carter also shares insights into his relationship with his brother Nathan, describing himself as the annoying younger sibling, especially when Nathan moved to Ireland. He then details his experience of growing up in the public eye, after getting on Dancing With The Stars at age 18. He emphasizes that he had to quickly act older and be more mature compared to his friends. He discusses growing up under the public eye and how he has always known what he wanted and how he wanted to achieve it. He admits that he had to mature quicker than others and that his upbringing contributed to his strong character. He also hints at his role as the youngest sibling, and his playful nature. He credits his older sister with being the bold child, offering a glimpse into their family dynamics and his childhood memories.\Carter reflects on his journey, from moving to Ireland to finding love and establishing his career. He did not envision staying in Dublin permanently when he first arrived, but the connection with Karen changed everything. He shares his affection for Ireland and highlights how Karen and their work commitments have solidified their decision to settle there. He also shares insights into his childhood in Liverpool, highlighting the stark difference between his upbringing and the way things are now, where children's freedom to play outside was more unrestricted. He is embracing the opportunity to build a future and life with Karen. He also mentioned that he has always been an ambitious individual, and always had a passion for what he was doing. He expresses his passion for music, dance, and acting. Overall, he shares a very personal and intimate portrayal of the journey through life, love, music and the future





RSVPMagazine / 🏆 7. in İE We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Jake Carter Karen Byrne Engagement Dancing With The Stars Wedding House Hunting Old Friends Music Liverpool Dublin

Ireland Latest News, Ireland Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Fed rate cut propels global shares to record highsIseq index dips amid decline in Ryanair’s share price

Read more »

Traitors star tipped to return to our screens in new Dancing With The Stars line-upSources have revealed that we might be seeing one of our favourite Traitors stars back on screen sooner than we think as part of Dancing With The Stars next year.

Read more »

Traitors Ireland Stars Eyed for Dancing With The StarsFollowing the success of Traitors Ireland's debut season, potential contestants are being considered for RTE's Dancing With The Stars. Sources suggest at least one spot on the dance show is reserved for a well-known Traitors Ireland star, with several contestants expressing interest in future reality TV opportunities.

Read more »

Traitors Ireland Players Share Winner Predictions on Late Late ShowFormer Traitors Ireland contestants, Paudie, Andrew, Christine, and Katelyn, appeared on RTÉ's Late Late Show to discuss their experience and predict the winner. Viewers expressed disappointment over the brief interview.

Read more »

Jake Carter on wedding venues, his romantic proposal and settling in Ireland with Karen ByrneJust Jake: Singer Jake Carter on proposing to his long-time girlfriend, Dancing With The Stars judge Karen Byrne, their wedding plans and what the future may have in store

Read more »