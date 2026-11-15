Jake White Says Fiji Did Ireland a Favor Before South Africa Test in Dublin

Jake White said Fiji's missed chances helped Ireland prepare for South Africa, warning the Springboks will turn those opportunities into points at the Aviva Stadium next Saturday.

Jake White believes Fiji did Ireland a favour before Ireland host South Africa in Dublin next Saturday. The Fiji head coach said Ireland would have seen what is coming against the back-to-back world champions.

White laughed as he told reporters: Please, the headline mustn't read Jake says Boks to smash Ireland. That's not what I'm saying. I'm just saying that I know what's coming, and I think in a lot of ways, Ireland would have seen that. Fiji competed with Ireland for about 55 minutes at the Aviva Stadium before Ireland pulled away in the final quarter.

Also read Ireland vs Fiji Score: Ireland Extend Lead in RWC 2023 Thriller

At 17-15 Fiji were right in the mix. White said he was happy with the first 55 minutes but also a realist. He said Ireland are a good team and it was pleasing to go into the changing room 17-15 down and stay in the fight until about the 55th minute. White admitted Ireland were well shy of their best before their late surge.

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He said when you go off script against a very polished Irish team that have known each other for 10-12 years, you get punished. He added he would never say he was chuffed because Fiji lost a Test match, but he was a realist about the first 55 minutes. He noted Andy Farrell said Fiji had Ireland at times, calling it a great compliment. White lamented Fiji's decision-making under pressure.

Fiji Missed Crucial Scrum Opportunities Against Ireland

His side spurned opportunities close to the Ireland line by reverting to old lineout calls they had not practised under his watch. He was especially frustrated by Fiji tapping and going from Ireland's five-metre line when the game was still live in the third quarter. White said he knows how South Africa operate and they would have taken that scrum. He said they would have backed themselves to get a yellow card.

They would have taken another scrum and another scrum and another scrum, and they would not have worried about the referee calling collapsing or early engaging. White continued that if he were coaching South Africa and Malcolm Marx was standing there, there is no way Marx would say they would take the tap. Marx would say let us take the scrum or kick it out into the corner and take the lineout.

White said that is because South Africa back themselves in those situations. White said the five-metre lineout opportunities Fiji did not take, the five-metre scrum and tap penalties are chances South Africa will turn into points. He said he is sure Farrell and the players will be aware of that. White said Ireland have been around a long time and know what is coming.

White suggested that is probably why Farrell picked the team he did. He said Farrell wanted to make sure Ireland get a little bit more gun-ready for next weekend. White said the easiest thing would have been to change the team, and then they would probably be one game shy of playing South Africa next week. White was hired in October and has spent only three weeks with Fiji's players.

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White Admits Still Learning Fiji Player Names

He admitted he is still learning their names. He told media that some of his panel did not know each other on a first-name basis when they convened before the Autumn Nations Championship northern series. The recent Bulls boss also praised Gert Smal, his former assistant with South Africa when they won the 2007 World Cup. Smal later became Ireland's forwards coach from 2008 to 2013, helping Declan Kidney's side win the 2009 Grand Slam.

White said Smal has been with Fiji for two weeks and he saw him and Paul O'Connell talking in the corridor, comparing notes. White said everyone knows how good and detailed Smal is. He said Smal is going to spend some time with the Drua players, and he has no doubt the Drua lineout will get stronger. White said about six or seven Fiji players who played against Ireland are playing for the Drua, so that will help.

White said long-term what Fiji needs is time together. He said it is no one's fault that Fiji do not play at home. White, South Africa's World Cup-winning head coach in 2007, was articulate and passionate in offering an impromptu rugby lesson in the postmatch media conference. He shared his thoughts on a variety of matters including his priorities as Fiji head coach.

South Africa Will Exploit Ireland Missed Chances

Fiji spurned several good chances before Ireland pulled away for a big win at the Aviva Stadium. White acknowledged Fiji succumbed to perhaps a little tiredness and a late onslaught on the scoreboard from the home side. He said South Africa will not be as lenient as Fiji were with those missed opportunities. White said South Africa won't let Ireland off like Fiji did.

He said in those same situations from his time coaching South Africa, there is no way Marx would choose a tap penalty over a scrum or a lineout in the corner. White said South Africa back themselves in those situations and will take the chances Fiji had.