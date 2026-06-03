Jakub Mensik Reaches French Open Semi-Finals with Victory Over Joao Fonseca

Czech teenager Jakub Mensik defeated fellow rising star Joao Fonseca to reach the French Open semi-finals, setting up a clash with Alexander Zverev after a thrilling three-set win.

Czech teenager Jakub Mensik delivered a spectacular performance to defeat fellow rising star Joao Fonseca and secure a spot in the French Open semi-finals. The 20-year-old Mensik claimed victory with a scoreline of 6-4, 6-3, 7-6 (7/3) in the night session on Court Philippe Chatrier, marking his deepest run at a Grand Slam tournament.

Ranked world number 27, Mensik will now face second seed Alexander Zverev on Friday in a match that determines a finalist. After the win, Mensik expressed his enthusiasm, stating, "I'm excited for the challenge.

" He becomes the youngest Czech male player to reach a major semi-final and the first from his nation to make the last four since Tomas Berdych at Wimbledon in 2017. Mensik described the contest as one of his best performances yet, acknowledging the difficulty of the match and the incredible level of play during the final 20-30 minutes.

The quarter-final between Mensik and Fonseca was the youngest such match at Roland Garros since a 20-year-old Rafael Nadal faced Novak Djokovic in 2006, when Djokovic was only 19. Fonseca, the 28th seed, had announced his arrival on the Grand Slam stage with a thrilling third-round victory over Djokovic, following that up by beating two-time runner-up Casper Ruud to reach his first major quarter-final.

Despite Fonseca's momentum, Mensik showed remarkable composure, having previously never advanced beyond the fourth round at a major due to injury setbacks. His best result before this tournament was a last-16 appearance at the Australian Open, which he withdrew from due to an abdominal injury. His clay-court season was further hampered by a toe infection and a virus, but he arrived at the French Open finally healthy and pain-free, and his game has improved as the event has progressed.

Mensik seized control early, breaking Fonseca's serve at 4-4 to take the first set and repeating the pattern in the second set with another break to grab a 2-0 lead. He extended his advantage with a third break early in the third set, but Fonseca responded immediately to break back. The Brazilian then moved ahead 5-3, putting Mensik on the brink, but the Czech saved a set point and fought back to level the set.

Fonseca displayed incredible resilience, saving six match points to force a tie-break, yet Mensik ultimately prevailed, converting his seventh opportunity to close out the match. This victory propels Mensik into a semi-final showdown with Zverev and cements his status as one of the most promising talents in men's tennis





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