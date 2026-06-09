James Lowe Bids Farewell to Irish Rugby After Nine Seasons, Joining Tokyo Suntory Sungoliath

Ireland wing James Lowe has announced his departure from Leinster and Irish rugby at the end of the season, moving to Japanese club Tokyo Suntury Sungoliath. In an emotional statement, Lowe thanked the Irish people for embracing his family and praised the opportunities he had, including 45 Ireland caps and a record try tally for Leinster. Contract talks for a longer stay collapsed, ending hopes of playing through the 2027 World Cup. He will aim to end his Leinster career on a high in the URC final before relocating to Japan.

Ireland and Leinster wing James Lowe has confirmed he will leave Irish rugby at the end of the season, joining Japan ese club Tokyo Suntory Sungoliath on a two-year deal.

In a heartfelt Instagram statement, Lowe expressed deep gratitude for the welcome he and his family received since arriving from New Zealand in 2017. He reflected on the pride of representing Ireland, earning 45 caps and contributing to the 2023 Grand Slam, and his record-setting 71 tries in 101 games for Leinster. Negotiations to extend his career through the 2027 World Cup broke down, prompting the move.

Lowe's message highlighted how Ireland became his home, with lifelong friendships and a supportive community shaping his family's life. He thanked teammates, coaches, and fans, acknowledging both the highs and lows of his nine seasons. The departure, though difficult, marks a new chapter as he prepares for the Japanese league, while aiming to finish strongly with Leinster in the URC final at Croke Park on June 19.

The statement, rich with personal reflections, underscored his love for Ireland and the bittersweet nature of his decision





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