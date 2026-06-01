James Lowe breaks Leinster try-scoring record as province bounce back with URC quarter-final win

James Lowe became Leinster's all-time leading try scorer with two scores in a 71-16 demolition of the Lions, providing a feel-good moment amid contract uncertainty as the province recovered from their Champions Cup final loss to reach the URC semi-finals.

Leinster winger James Lowe became the province's all-time leading try scorer in a dominant United Rugby Championship quarter-final victory over the Lions , a night that provided a welcome distraction from the uncertainty surrounding his future.

Lowe crossed for two tries, his second of the evening taking him to 71 for Leinster and past the previous record of 70 held by Shane Horgan. The milestone came amidst reports that the 33-year-old is unlikely to sign a new contract and will depart at the season's conclusion. The crowd, aware of the speculation, chanted "one more year" after his tries.

On the field, Leinster delivered a performance of sustained power and precision, running in nine tries to secure a comfortable win and book their place in the semi-finals against the Stormers. The result allows Leinster to maintain their pursuit of back-to-back URC titles, a stark contrast to the deep disappointment of losing the European Champions Cup final to Bordeaux just last week





IrishTimesSport / 🏆 2. in İE We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

James Lowe Leinster Rugby URC United Rugby Championship Lions Try Record Champions Cup Leo Cullen Shane Horgan Sam Prendergast

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Leinster's Defence Dominates Lions in URC Quarter-FinalLeinster's defence is in top form as they lead the Lions 14-0 in the URC quarter-final. The team's excellent line-speed has left the South Africans struggling to get anything going. Hugo Keenan and Dan Sheehan have scored tries for Leinster so far, with Sam Prendergast converting both.

Read more »

Leinster Fans Urge James Lowe to Stay Amid Try-Scoring RecordLeinster fans expressed their love for James Lowe as he set a new try-scoring record for the province with a brace against the Lions, but his future with the team remains uncertain.

Read more »

Leinster Hope to Build Momentum in URC Semi-FinalLeinster's dominant 59-10 win over the Lions in the URC quarter-final has given them a boost ahead of their semi-final against the Stormers. The team hopes to use this momentum to reach the URC final, where they will face either Glasgow or the Bulls.

Read more »

James Lowe becomes record try-scorer as Leinster maul Lions to set up Stormers semi-finalJames Lowe marked his 100th appearance for Leinster by becoming the province's all-time leading try scorer with two tries in a 59-10 URC quarter-final win over the Lions. Coach Leo Cullen dodged questions about Lowe's future, suggesting his departure is likely. The victory sets up a semi-final clash with the Stormers at the Aviva Stadium next Saturday.

Read more »