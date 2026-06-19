James Lowe's Controversial Exit from Ireland and Leinster Rugby

The article discusses the controversial and deeply unpopular exit of James Lowe from both Ireland and Leinster rugby. Lowe's career in Ireland is over, and he will be joining Japanese club rugby next season. The decision to leave Lowe out of the Nations Championship squad has disappointed some Irish fans who had hoped he might have one last hurrah in the green jersey. However, the Leinster coaching staff feel that starting Lowe gives them the best chance of winning silverware. The article also highlights Lowe's impact on younger players in the squad and his role in the team's success.

THE FINAL CONFIRMATION came on Wednesday: James Lowe 's Ireland career is over. As he gets set for a move to Japanese club rugby next season, the 33-year-old has been left out of Andy Farrell's Ireland squad for the Nations Championship trip to Australia and New Zealand.

It was no surprise, in truth, but some Irish fans had hoped that Lowe might have one last hurrah in the green jersey down in his native New Zealand. Being part of the Irish effort to win at Eden Park for the first time would have been some farewell. Although he turns 34 next month, there's a good chance Lowe would have been a starting wing for Ireland on the tour.

He was in the number 11 shirt for the two most recent Tests he was available for, and though he wasn't picked for the Champions Cup final just after returning from injury, he has been first-choice for Leinster in their URC run-in. Despite his impending exit, the Leinster coaching staff clearly feel that starting Lowe gives them the best chance of winning silverware.

This has been a controversial and deeply unpopular exit, but those who are most unhappy about it have a big chance to show their admiration for Lowe this evening at Croke Park. With his Ireland days behind him, Lowe has one last outing for Leinster ahead, his 102nd appearance for the province. He has prided himself on being a big-game player, and he has the chance to show he is still exactly that in the URC final against the Bulls.

This evening is all about Leinster winning a trophy, of course. That comes above all else. Yet there is no doubt that the men in blue will partly be motivated by sending Lowe and their other summer leavers off with a beautiful final memory.

"There's loads of unbelievable characters that we're missing," says Leinster wing Tommy O'Brien, in reference to Lowe, Luke McGrath, Ciarán Frawley, Will Connors, Rabah Slimani, Jerry Cahir, Rieko Ioane, and John McKee. "We were saying the building's going to be quite different next year. So yeah, that is a massive motivation.

" O'Brien says Lowe has "always been very sound" to younger players in the squad. He recalls being just 19 and still in the Leinster academy when Lowe arrived from New Zealand back in 2017. Tommy O'Brien with James Lowe. Nick Elliott / INPHO Nick Elliott / INPHO / INPHO O'Brien was in college at the time, but remembers skipping a lecture when Lowe asked him if he wanted to go for lunch.

"He had no real ego about him," says O'Brien. "He was happy to hang out with whoever and just chill out. " Lowe made a swift impact for Leinster, beginning his record-breaking try-scoring run with two scores on debut and barely letting up from there. He had to wait three years to qualify for Ireland and had some teething issues in Test rugby, but was soon shining at the highest level of international rugby too.

He was clearly a player that younger outside backs in Leinster could learn from.

"He probably brings something different to what original or normal Irish wingers would," says O'Brien. "Just his ability to kind of beat people, take people one-on-one. " Lowe was left deeply disappointed by the process of his exit, but the decision has been made and he will move on with his career by joining Tokyo Suntory Sungoliath on a two-year deal next season. It hasn't looked like Lowe has allowed any frustration filter into the Leinster set-up in recent weeks.

Joe McCarthy with James Lowe. Ben Brady / INPHO Ben Brady / INPHO / INPHO "No, definitely not," says Leinster lock Joe McCarthy.

"He's always smiling and joking around. He's in pretty good spirits. He loves Leinster. He's really tight with all the lads.

It's almost part of his family, I'd say. He's in good form. I think he's just enjoying the last few weeks here.

" And for their part, the rest of the Leinster squad have clearly been determined to show Lowe their support





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