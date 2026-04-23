James McClean Faces Potential Career End, Derry City Grapples with Injuries and Pitch Concerns

Derry City's James McClean reveals a severe hip injury that could end his career, while the club also deals with other player injuries and concerns about the pitch condition at their temporary home ground, Celtic Park, ahead of a crucial match against Shamrock Rovers. The wider league sees tactical adjustments from St Patrick's Athletic.

Derry City winger James McClean is facing a potentially career-ending hip injury, revealing he was told by a specialist he shouldn't be playing football due to the severity of the damage.

McClean, who recently returned to his boyhood club after a successful spell with Wrexham, is seeking a second opinion and exploring surgical options in a bid to continue his playing career. He shared his concerns on Instagram, detailing the difficulties he's faced over the past few years, exacerbated by playing on artificial surfaces.

The pain and restriction in movement are impacting not only his ability to compete on the pitch but also his everyday life, including simple tasks like playing with his children. Adding to Derry City's woes, Michael Duffy is also sidelined with an injury ahead of their crucial Premier Division clash against Shamrock Rovers.

The match is set to be played at Celtic Park, as the Brandywell surface undergoes a €1.6 million relaying, replacing the unpopular AstroTurf with a hybrid grass pitch. Shamrock Rovers manager Stephen Bradley has expressed concerns about the condition of the Celtic Park pitch, citing reports and videos indicating it's in poor condition. The club's director of football, Ronan Finn, visited the ground and shared his observations.

Despite these concerns, Derry City's commercial director Robert Martin maintains the pitch is improving, benefiting from favorable weather conditions. Several key players from both sides will be missing, including Rovers' Matt Healy, Danny Mandroiu, and Rory Gaffney. The broader league landscape sees St Patrick's Athletic adapting their tactics, influenced by observations of coaching approaches at Derby County and Brentford. Manager Stephen Kenny has implemented a three-centre-back system to provide greater adaptability and fluidity in their play.

This change comes after a season where their wing players struggled to perform to their potential, often facing tight marking in defensive formations. St Pat’s currently sit second in the table, trailing Shamrock Rovers by two points, with Bohemians a further three points behind in fourth.

Jake Mulraney, who recently moved to Rovers from St Pat’s, has noted a higher standard of demand at his new club, particularly defensively, while Kenny believes his team’s previous struggles stemmed from being crowded out by opposing wing-backs. The upcoming Dublin derby between St Pat’s and Bohemians promises to be a significant fixture in the title race





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James Mcclean Derry City Shamrock Rovers Injury Hip Injury Football League Of Ireland Celtic Park St Patrick's Athletic Bohemians

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