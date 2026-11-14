James McNabney Ireland Debut City of Armagh Rugby Player

James McNabney prepares for his first Ireland cap against Fiji, marking the first time a City of Armagh club player has been selected for the national team since Tommy Bowe.

James McNabney is set to earn his first senior Ireland cap off the bench during the upcoming Nations Championship clash against Fiji. The 23-year-old flanker represents a historic milestone for his amateur club, City of Armagh RFC, as he becomes the first player from that organization to appear in an international teamsheet since Tommy Bowe played for Ireland.

National Debut After Injury Recovery

The anticipated call-up to the national squad arrives two years later than expected due to a significant physical setback. A ruptured anterior cruciate ligament (ACL) forced McNabney to miss the entire previous rugby season, delaying his transition to the elite level. Despite the recovery period, the Ulster union team describes the big man as primed and ready for the Test stage of his career after regaining full fitness.

Also read James Ryan confident as Ireland prepare for Fiji clash and South Africa rematch

Club Roots and Farming Background

Before reaching the international stage, McNabney played for City of Armagh RFC where coaches observed his unique blend of athletic talent and rural lifestyle. Head coach Chris Parker recalled receiving photos of McNabney clipping sheep during pre-season fitness tracking, noting that his farming background helped him fit quickly into the squad's culture. This humble nature resonated with teammates who shared interests in horses and agricultural work.

Physical Development and Nickname Origin

Weighing approximately 120kg and standing 6ft 5in, McNabney possesses a powerful physical frame that distinguishes him in the back row. Former Ulster head coach Dan McFarland coined the nickname horse based on his high-knee running technique, while Ireland teammate Tadhg Beirne described the collision impact as hitting a brick wall. This combination of speed, size, and ball-carrying ability was evident even during his underage days in the Ballymena area.

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Performance at Ulster and Ireland

Parker first coached McNabney through the Ulster schools and clubs set-up in 2019, watching him progress from raw talent to a key player for Ulster and now Ireland. McNabney is capable of playing at number eight or blindside flanker, using his dynamic athleticism to break line breaks and dominate possession. His running style and physical presence have made him a valuable asset for the provincial team as he transitions to the national setup.

Historic Significance for City of Armagh RFC

The selection marks a proud moment for City of Armagh RFC, with Parker noting that McNabney is the first club player to reach this level since Tommy Bowe, who has loose links to Monaghan rather than Armagh. Parker emphasized that while the club played a small role in his development, witnessing his journey from the All-Ireland League to the green shirt is a testament to his character and commitment. This debut opens the door for future opportunities for McNabney in a national jersey.