Ulster number eight James McNabney scored two tries off the bench as Ireland beat Australia in the Nations Championship at Twickenham, capping a rapid rise for the 23-year-old after a serious knee injury.

James McNabney scored two tries off the bench as Ireland beat Australia in the Nations Championship at Twickenham on November 27th. The Ulster number eight made six carries in his 26 minutes on the pitch.

McNabney's Aggressive Tries Against Australia

His two late scores helped Ireland finish strongly against the Wallabies. Ireland stand-in captain Tadhg Beirne joked that McNabney pushed him out of the way for the first try. McNabney admitted he shoved Beirne into the ruck to take the ball himself. He said: He had his hands on the ball and I gave him a shove into the ruck.

Also read Ireland Host Australia at Twickenham in Nations Championship Clash

I said, That is mine and yeah, I am glad he did that. McNabney revealed that Paul O Connell told him to look for the ball when coming off the bench. He said O Connell wanted him to be selfish and get his hands on the ball because that is when he is at his best. He was glad Beirne gave him the ball.

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The first try was finished underneath Wallabies forwards Jeremy Williams and Tom Hooper. McNabney said the team set up the scores and he did not have much to do. He said it was nice to be in the right place at the right time. The second try came from a tap penalty play.

Hooker Tom Stewart carried on first phase before scrum-half Nathan Doak darted a dummy run to the right. Tighthead prop Thomas Clarkson instead picked and scooted left to drop a short pass to McNabney. McNabney bounced off a tackle from Wallabies tighthead Taniela Tupou and straightened up to finish. McNabney said his first cap and debut was cut short so it was nice to get some reward.

Concussion History Highlights McNabney's Reward

He only got three minutes against Fiji before he was concussed in the second of two carries. He said it was disappointing to be cut short but it could not have gone any better, as those two good carries probably got him picked for the Australia game. His mother Lucinda and father Howard were both at Twickenham to watch him score twice. McNabney said his dad did not even want to get a picture because he was so emotional.

He said both his parents could not be prouder and he is thankful for them and the upbringing they gave him. Beirne described McNabney as being himself and good craic around the place. He said McNabney is a farmer from up north and that is who he is. Beirne added that McNabney oozes confidence on the field and is properly himself all the time.

McNabney still owed his team-mates a debut song at Twickenham. The concussion against Fiji either robbed or saved him from the tradition. Shortly after speaking to the press, he was off to perform Hit the Diff by Marty Mone. He called it a good farming song.

After the Australia game, McNabney said he had been under a lot of pressure to build on his earlier performance and was happy he did that. He has quickly made up ground with Ireland this month after missing all of last season with a knee injury. McNabney benefited from injury luck to earn his first two caps, as Caelan Doris, Jack Conan, Sean Jansen and Bryn Ward were all injured.

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McNabney's Injury Setback and Early Career

His chance to travel to Georgia and Portugal last year was ruined by an ACL tear. The 6ft 5in, 120kg player, described as a specimen by Andy Farrell, has been in the IRFU system for some time. He was picked a year young for the Ireland Under-20s and won two Grand Slams at that age group in 2022 and 2023.

He is the fourth Irish player capped at senior level who started the 2023 Under-20 World Championship final, after Sam Prendergast, Gus McCarthy and Paddy McCarthy. McNabney has found himself behind Juarno Augustus in Ulster s number eight pecking order this season. He hopes to play for Ulster against Cardiff in the URC next weekend, saying he may start or be on the bench but is among the 23. He wants to build on that and keep going forward.

He said you have to be ready whenever the opportunity arises and that it has all happened very quick. He said it could not have gone much better but it is important not to rest on that. He knows Conan and Doris are champing to get back, so there will be plenty of competition. The Ballymena man will likely be involved in his first Six Nations campaign and then the World Cup looms.

McNabney Targets World Cup Squad Selection

He said he would love that and it is what they are building towards. He said they have talked about it this whole campaign and played with consistency. He hopes to be on the right side of selection and on the plane, and they will do whatever they can to make that happen. McNabney continues Farrell s record of picking players who are not first choice at their province.

For all the positivity of youth, there is still a battle for him to get on the World Cup plane. Doris is a lock if fit and Conan likely too, while Jansen started this window at number eight before injury and Ward was capped in the summer.