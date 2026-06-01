James Milner, a 40-year-old English midfielder, has announced his retirement after a career spanning three decades. Milner broke the record for the most Premier League appearances while playing for Brighton against Brentford in February, and ends his career with a total of 658 appearances.

James Milner , a 40-year-old English midfielder, has announced his retirement after a career spanning three decades. Milner began his career at his boyhood club Leeds and went on to play 24 seasons in the Premier League .

He broke the record for the most Premier League appearances while playing for Brighton against Brentford in February, and ends his career with a total of 658 appearances. Milner's career has seen him play for several top-tier clubs, including Manchester City, Liverpool, and Newcastle, and he has won numerous titles, including two Premier League crowns, an FA Cup, and a League Cup.

On the international stage, Milner won 61 caps for England and was in the squad for two European Championships and two World Cups. He made 964 appearances for club and country overall. Milner expressed his gratitude to his family, coaches, team-mates, and supporters for their support throughout his career.

He stated that he will always be thankful for the opportunities football provided and that he leaves the game with immense pride and memories that will stay with him for the rest of his life. Milner's retirement marks the end of an era for the Premier League, and he will be remembered as one of the greatest midfielders of his generation.

In related news, Liverpool is seeking a swift appointment of a new head coach, with talks reportedly underway with Andoni Iraola. The club faces significant challenges in the coming season, and the appointment of a new coach is crucial to their success





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James Milner Premier League Retirement Brighton Liverpool

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