James Milner Announces Retirement After Record-Breaking 24-Season Premier League Career

James Milner, the former England midfielder, has retired from professional football at age 40 after a distinguished 24-season Premier League career. He leaves as the record holder for most top-flight appearances with 658, having played for Leeds, Newcastle, Aston Villa, Manchester City, Liverpool, and Brighton. Milner won multiple trophies including two Premier League titles, an FA Cup, League Cup, and the Champions League. His statement expresses gratitude to clubs, teammates, fans, and family for an unforgettable journey.

Former England midfielder James Milner has announced his retirement from professional football at the age of 40, concluding a remarkable 24-season career in the Premier League .

Milner, who spent the final three years of his career with Brighton & Hove Albion, ends his playing days as the record holder for the most Premier League appearances, a milestone he achieved earlier this year by surpassing Gareth Barry's previous record of 653. His final tally stands at 658 top-flight appearances, a testament to his durability, consistency, and professionalism across more than two decades at the highest level.

The decision to retire comes after a series of injury challenges, including a significant foot problem last year that raised doubts about his ability to continue, but he successfully returned to help Brighton qualify for European competition for only the second time in the club's history-a fitting finale to his distinguished career. Milner's journey began at his boyhood club Leeds United, where he made his debut in 2002 at just 16 years of age and quickly became the Premier League's youngest goalscorer, a record he held for many years.

Over the years, he became known for his tireless work ethic, versatility, and leadership, traits that defined his success at every club he represented. After his formative years at Leeds, Milner went on to play for Newcastle United, Aston Villa, Manchester City, Liverpool, and finally Brighton, accumulating an impressive collection of trophies. With Manchester City, he won two Premier League titles, an FA Cup, and a League Cup.

His move to Liverpool in 2015 added another Premier League crown, plus domestic cups, and the pinnacle of his club achievements: the UEFA Champions League title in 2019. While at Anfield, he also contributed to Liverpool's domestic and European successes, solidifying his legacy as one of England's most decorated midfielders.

At the international level, Milner earned 61 caps for England and represented his nation at two European Championships and two World Cups, though he never quite managed to secure a starting role in major tournaments. Across club and country, he made a total of 964 appearances, scoring 83 goals and providing over 150 assists-numbers that reflect his consistent contributions even in deeper or wider roles.

In his retirement statement released via Instagram, Milner reflected on an extraordinary journey that surpassed his wildest childhood dreams. He expressed gratitude to everyone who played a part in his career, from coaches and teammates to fans and even those who criticized him, acknowledging that every experience shaped him as both a player and a person. He reserved special thanks for his family, whose sacrifices and support were foundational to his longevity and success.

Milner also paid tribute to the fans of each club, noting that their encouragement meant more than words could express. The football community has widely celebrated Milner's career, with Brighton & Hove Albion officially thanking him for his leadership and professionalism, calling him one of the Premier League's all-time greats. His departure marks the end of an era for a player who rarely attracted headlines for flair but was universally respected for his commitment, intelligence, and consistency.

As he steps away from the sport, Milner leaves behind a legacy defined by relentless effort, adaptability across positions, and an unwavering dedication to team success. His story-from a prodigious teenager at Leeds to a venerable veteran breaking records at 40-serves as an inspiration for aspiring footballers who value perseverance and professionalism as much as natural talent.

The game will miss his model of quiet excellence, but his impact will endure in the countless players and fans he influenced over a generation





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