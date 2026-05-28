Jamie McGrath Recalls Late Call-Up and Addresses Protest After Ireland Match

Hibernian midfielder Jamie McGrath details his surprise call-up to the Ireland squad while on holiday, his relationship with manager Heimir Hallgrímsson, and his thoughts on the tennis ball protest during the Ireland vs. Qatar match. The 29-year-old also touches on the possibility of opting out of future fixtures involving Israel.

Paul Fennessy reports from the Aviva Stadium. Ireland international Jamie McGrath received a late call-up to play in Ireland's matches with Qatar and Canada while already on holiday.

The Hibernian star had limited opportunities under Heimir Hallgrímsson, with his last appearance prior to this call-up being the October 2024 Nations League 2-1 win away to Finland. He was determined to seize the chance regardless of the circumstances. McGrath shared with reporters that he was on holiday Sunday night when the manager called him to join Monday. He had only landed an hour before going out for dinner and received a call from the manager.

Once he spoke to him, their strong relationship-built on many previous call-ups-made the decision straightforward. He emphasized that he would only miss a call-up if his leg was hanging off, and despite having other holiday plans with his girlfriend, who traveled to Nashville that day, he was delighted to get the nod. His girlfriend attempted to watch the game via Wi-Fi on the plane.

McGrath noted that there are 30 years to holiday after retirement, and he was just happy to be selected. The 29-year-old was in Marbella, Malaga, when he got the news and was over the moon, as was everyone around him. He had to inform his girlfriend that they would not be flying on Thursday as planned, given their busy summer.

He was asked if he ever considered turning his phone off after a long season, to which he replied he would never do that because it is about his country; he is a proud Irishman and would never reject a call-up. They had to rearrange their two-week holiday; his girlfriend and father might fly to Montreal instead, and they will probably travel after the matches.

He addressed the tennis ball protest during the game, stating that everyone has a right to voice their opinion safely, and while the game became stop-start and hit a lull, as long as it is done the right way, it is fine. He referenced Séamus's comments and noted that not everyone agrees with the situation, but it is not in their hands.

On a personal level, regarding possibly opting out of future Israel games, McGrath said he is in and out of the squad and would need to discuss with his family because it involves his people, but it is a long way off and they will see when the time comes





The42_ie / 🏆 5. in İE We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Ireland Football Jamie Mcgrath Hibernian Heimir Hallgrímsson Call-Up Tennis Ball Protest Qatar Friendly Canada Match

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Ireland's Emissions Reductions Fall Far Short of 2030 TargetEven with full implementation of policies, Ireland's emissions reductions will only reach 25% by 2030, far below the 51% target. The EPA projects 13% reduction with existing measures and up to 23% with additional measures, but nearly all sectors exceed their carbon budgets.

Read more »

Irish house prices to increase by ‘more sedate’ 4% in 2026, says Bank of IrelandNew homes drive market as affordability remains ‘stretched’ and second-hand sales continue to decline

Read more »

Celebrity Chef Dylan McGrath's Restaurant Loses €732,257 in 12 Months, Goes into LiquidationPrime Steak 2012 Restaurant Ltd, a Dublin-based venue run by celebrity chef Dylan McGrath, filed accounts showing losses of €732,257 in the 12 months to the end of June 30th last. The restaurant, spanning 8,000 square feet across three floors, had three separate kitchens and featured two distinct restaurants, a cocktail bar, a rooftop terrace, and a street-level terrace.

Read more »

Cross-Border awards for businesses building links North and South return for second yearPrize open to those building commercial links between Northern Ireland and the Republic of Ireland

Read more »