Financial Times columnist Janan Ganesh argues that modern trends are rebranded old habits, reflecting a stagnant Western culture desperate to appear innovative.

Janan Ganesh, writing for the Financial Times, challenges the modern obsession with labeling routine behaviors as revolutionary breakthroughs, arguing that society is merely repackaging old concepts with new terminology to mask a broader cultural stagnation.

The Rebranding Of Simple Concepts

Ganesh points to Gary Neville, the Premier League champion and broadcaster, who coined the term "mini-retirements" to describe short breaks such as a trip to Spain from Friday to Monday morning, which he insisted was distinct from a standard holiday despite public mockery. This trend of renaming mundane activities is not isolated, as the author notes that terms like polyamory and ethical non-monogamy are simply modern jabs for open relationships or spouse-swapping, practices that existed long before they were given tech-bro-friendly names. The author references John Updike's 1968 novel "Couples" and the historical Bloomsbury Group to demonstrate that complex romantic arrangements have long been part of upper-middle-class life, rendering the current label neither pioneering nor transgressive in any meaningful historical sense.

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Effective Altruism Is Not New

The article further examines effective altruism, a movement described by The Economist as the biggest idea of this century, which Ganesh identifies as nothing more than applied utilitarianism, a philosophy that is at least two hundred years old. Ganesh acknowledges the admirable aspects of this approach, such as the disregard for national borders and the focus on maximizing welfare gains in regions like the Sahel, yet he notes that figures like Bill Gates were already practicing this form of philanthropy in the 1990s. Governmental aid programs had similar objectives even earlier, suggesting that the current fervor surrounding the term is a conceit that ignores the long history of logical charity and resource allocation without the need for a trendy rebranding.

Symptoms Of A Stagnant Society

Ganesh argues that the relentless pouring of old ideas into new bottles indicates a stagnant society that must pretend it is engaging in innovation to justify its existence in an era where visible change is scarce. He observes that street scenes from 2016 and 2026 are nearly indistinguishable, with cars, clothes, and devices showing little evolution aside from minor updates, while political issues like tariffs and Gulf wars remain unchanged from previous decades. This sense of cultural inertia is further evidenced by Hollywood's lack of original ideas, exemplified by the fuss surrounding the seventh James Bond film, and the reunion of Oasis, a band that was already considered elegiac in its prime, suggesting that the West is stuck in a loop of repetition rather than progress.

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Psychological Need For Drama

The columnist suggests that people strive to talk up the newness of things because the idea that one lives during a prolonged period of civilizational boredom strikes many as an affront to their sense of importance and drama. This desperation for novelty leads to the pathologization of banal behaviors, such as the label "demand avoidance" for children who simply reject polite requests, a behavior that was previously just understood as being twelve years old. Ganesh posits that this sensitivity to small novelties is akin to a bed-bound person being dazzled by their first step outside, highlighting how the fear of living in uninteresting times drives people to invent excitement where none exists.

The Future And The Role Of AI

Finally, Ganesh connects this anxiety to the current panic surrounding artificial intelligence, suggesting that much of the hysteria stems from a desire to believe that life is coinciding with a dramatic historical turning point rather than a long winter in civilization. He urges readers to accept that stagnation is not necessarily a disaster, arguing that if a true revolution does eventually arrive, people may look back with regret at the boredom of the present, wishing they had cherished the quiet times. The article concludes with a reflection on the necessity of finding value in the mundane, suggesting that the constant demand for novelty is a symptom of a deeper existential dread regarding the lack of significant progress in the modern world.