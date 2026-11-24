World number two Jannik Sinner faces a three-month recovery after knee surgery, casting doubt on his participation in the 2027 Australian Open.

World number two tennis player Jannik Sinner faces a significant risk of missing the 2027 Australian Open following recent knee surgery. Italian media outlets reported on Tuesday that the 25-year-old Grand Slam champion requires approximately three months of recovery time. The opening Grand Slam tournament in Melbourne is scheduled to begin on 17 January, placing Sinner's participation in jeopardy.

Recovery Timeline and Tournament Schedule

According to reports from television channels Rai and Sky Sport, as well as the newspaper La Gazzetta dello Sport, the medical prognosis suggests a three-month sidelined period. This recovery window extends directly into the timeframe of the Australian Open, which traditionally serves as the first major event of the tennis calendar year. Sinner is a two-time champion of the Melbourne tournament, having previously secured titles on the hard courts. The timing of the surgery and the subsequent rehabilitation phase create a direct conflict with the competitive schedule starting in mid-January.

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Medical Confirmation and Procedure Details

Herbert Schoenhuber, the attending physician for Jannik Sinner, confirmed to Rai that the surgical procedure performed in Finland proceeded successfully. The operation was necessary following a prolonged period of injury that kept the Italian star away from professional competition since July. While the medical expert provided assurance regarding the immediate success of the intervention, Sinner's press officer had not yet responded to requests for official comment at the time of reporting. The procedure marks a critical juncture in the athlete's recovery journey after he met with numerous specialists before ending his competitive season in October.

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Impact on Ranking and Competitor Status

The extended absence has already resulted in significant shifts within the professional tennis rankings and the broader competitive landscape. Sinner has since lost the world number one ranking to Alexander Zverev, who has capitalized on the Italian's unavailability. The five-time Grand Slam winner was sidelined immediately after claiming his maiden Wimbledon title in July, a victory that had previously cemented his status at the top of the sport. The loss of his top ranking highlights the fragility of elite athletic positions when major injuries occur.

Personal Struggles and Future Outlook

Beyond the statistical and ranking implications, Sinner has spoken openly about the personal difficulties of his prolonged rehabilitation. In a recent documentary, the athlete described the inability to compete as the most difficult aspect of his injury. He noted that his daily life outside of tennis has become significantly more limited because he must protect his knee from activities he genuinely enjoys. This admission underscores the comprehensive impact of the injury on both his professional ambitions and personal well-being. The next phase involves strict adherence to the medical recovery plan to ensure a return to full fitness for future major tournaments.