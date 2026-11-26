Jannik Sinner will miss the Australian Open in January following knee surgery, with his recovery potentially keeping him out up to four months.

Jannik Sinner will miss the Australian Open in January after undergoing surgery on a persistent knee injury, organizers confirmed on Thursday. The world number two had a minor operation on Tuesday, and Italian sports daily Corriere dello Sport reported he faces up to four months out.

The 25-year-old Italian has not played since winning his fifth Grand Slam title at Wimbledon in July. He had initially been expected to return in time for the Australian Open, which starts on January 17. Tennis Australia CEO Andrew Abdo said: We have been in regular touch with Jannik's team and they have confirmed he will not be joining us for the AO in January following his recent surgery.

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Sinner Two-time Australian Open Champion

Jannik loves competing here in Melbourne and is looking forward to returning for AO 2028. We wish him all the very best with his recovery and look forward to seeing him back on court soon. Sinner, a two-time Australian Open champion, won the title in 2024 and 2025. He beat Daniil Medvedev in five sets in the 2024 final, then defeated Alexander Zverev to retain his title in 2025.

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This year, he lost to Novak Djokovic in the semi-finals, with Djokovic then beaten by Carlos Alcaraz in the final. Sinner announced the surgery on Tuesday, saying: Over the past few months, together with my team, we have tried everything to treat my injury without surgery. After some very encouraging progress early on, my knee unfortunately did not respond as we had all hoped; that is why today I underwent minor surgery to improve the condition of my iliotibial band.

Experts have speculated that Sinner's absence could last three months, meaning the earliest he might return would be during the American hard-court swing at Indian Wells and the Miami Masters in February-March. The Corriere dello Sport report suggests up to four months out, which would extend his absence further. Sinner was having a brilliant 2026 campaign before the knee problem stopped him.

Zverev Replaces Sinner as World Number One

He won all five Masters 1,000 events he played and had a 44-3 match record, with his 94% win rate the best of his career. He also recently parted ways with coach Darren Cahill after more than four years together. In Sinner's absence, Alexander Zverev has taken over as world number one. The German replaced Sinner earlier this month after winning his first two Grand Slam titles at Roland Garros and the US Open.

World number three Carlos Alcaraz, who missed several months with a wrist injury, will be the defending champion in Melbourne. The Spanish seven-time Grand Slam winner has had a thrilling rivalry with Sinner and said on Wednesday: Tennis misses him. I miss him. Alcaraz, who has had his own injury battles, wished Sinner well on social media.

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Alcaraz and Sinner Pre-eminent Force

The two have become the pre-eminent force in men's tennis over the last few years. The Australian Open gets under way on January 17. Sinner's absence is a major blow for the tournament, as he has been one of its dominant players in recent years.