Italian Jannik Sinner's French Open bid ends in heat-related collapse as he loses to Juan Manuel Cerundolo in second round.

Italian Jannik Sinner 's French Open bid ends in heat-related collapse as he loses to Juan Manuel Cerundolo in second round. Sinner, the world number one, was two sets and 5-1 up before he started to suffer in extreme heat.

He won only two more games in a 3-6 2-6 7-5 6-1 6-1 defeat that blows the men's tournament at Roland Garros wide open. The 24-year-old's vulnerability in the heat is well known and the unseasonal Paris heatwave looked to be potentially his toughest opponent. Sinner had played at night in his first match but here was scheduled first on Court Philippe Chatrier at midday, with temperatures again soaring over 30 degrees and increasing as the contest went on.

He took an aggressive approach from the start, trying to avoid long rallies against seasoned clay-courter Cerundolo, but he could not prevent the Argentinian claiming the result of his life. The heat has taken its toll on other players, with Casper Ruud saying he felt like a 'zombie' during his first-round match while Czech Jakub Mensik collapsed at the end of a five-set battle on Wednesday.

Sinner's loss means that for the first time since Novak Djokovic's US Open win in 2023, a major crown will be claimed by someone other than Sinner or Carlos Alcaraz. Sinner was attended to by medical staff and was allowed to leave court after saying he felt sick to have his condition assessed and blood pressure taken before returning and losing three more games and the set.

It is unusual for players in such scenarios to leave the court, with heat-related cramp deemed a loss of condition for which a medical timeout cannot be received. Sinner did not take a timeout but the assessment took several minutes, and former British number one Tim Henman said on TNT Sports: The umpire shouldn't be getting off her chair. It's not her responsibility, that's the player's responsibility.

Sinner then took a permitted break to change his clothes at the end of the set and appeared in slightly better shape but his movement around the court was still extremely laboured and Cerundolo cruised through the fourth set. Sinner tried to recover, blowing a fan on to his face and drinking from what appeared to be a can of cola, but there was no way back.

Sinner, who only needs this title to complete his career Grand Slam, had played at night in his first match but here was scheduled first on Court Philippe Chatrier at midday, with temperatures again soaring over 30 degrees and increasing as the contest went on. He took an aggressive approach from the start, trying to avoid long rallies against seasoned clay-courter Cerundolo, but he could not prevent the Argentinian claiming the result of his life.

The heat has taken its toll on other players, with Casper Ruud saying he felt like a 'zombie' during his first-round match while Czech Jakub Mensik collapsed at the end of a five-set battle on Wednesday





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Jannik Sinner French Open Juan Manuel Cerundolo Heat-Related Collapse Roland Garros

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