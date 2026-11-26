World number two Jannik Sinner will miss the January 2025 Australian Open following knee surgery, extending his absence from professional tennis until at least 2028.

World number two tennis player Jannik Sinner will not compete in the 2025 Australian Open held at Melbourne Park, organizers confirmed on Thursday. The two-time champion underwent surgery for a persistent knee injury, ruling him out of the Grand Slam event that begins on January 17th.

This withdrawal ends hopes that the Italian star would return to competitive action earlier in the New Year.

Sinner Knee Surgery Extends Absence

Italian sports daily Corriere dello Sport reported that the 25-year-old faces an extended recovery period of up to four months following the minor operation. Sinner himself announced the surgery on Tuesday, confirming that the procedure was necessary to address the ongoing issue. This medical intervention significantly extends his current hiatus from the professional tour.

The Italian has been out of action since securing his fifth Grand Slam title at Wimbledon in July. Although fans initially anticipated his return for the start of the next season, the surgical decision has pushed his comeback timeline well beyond the traditional Australian summer circuit. Organizers have now adjusted their expectations regarding his participation in the upcoming tournament.

Tennis Australia Confirms Withdrawal

Tennis Australia CEO Andrew Abdo stated in a formal message to Reuters that they have been in regular communication with Sinner's team. The organization confirmed that the player will not be joining the field of competitors in January due to the recent medical procedure. Abdo emphasized that Sinner loves competing in Melbourne and is looking forward to returning for the 2028 Australian Open.

Abdo wished the star athlete the very best with his recovery and expressed hope to see him back on court soon. The statement underscores the strong relationship between the player and the tournament organizers despite the disappointment of his absence. The focus now shifts entirely to his rehabilitation and long-term health rather than immediate competition.

Competitive Landscape and Rivalries

Sinner's absence reshapes the competitive landscape for the upcoming major. He previously won the Australian Open in 2024 and 2025, and reached the semi-finals this year before losing to Novak Djokovic. Despite a strong start to the season with a 44-3 match record and five Masters titles, he cut his campaign short. The withdrawal also coincides with his recent decision to part ways with coach Darren Cahill after more than four years together.

World number one Alexander Zverev replaced Sinner earlier this month after winning his first two Grand Slam titles. Defending champion Carlos Alcaraz, currently ranked third, missed several months due to a wrist injury. The Spanish player, a seven-time Grand Slam winner, stated on Wednesday that the sport is missing Sinner. Their ongoing rivalry has defined a thrilling era in professional tennis.

Impact on Tour Calendar and Recovery

The surgery marks a significant pause in Sinner's schedule, which had previously included high-level success across all surfaces. His recovery timeline of up to four months means he will miss the early season hard court events. This extended break allows for proper healing of the knee injury that has plagued his recent performances.

While the immediate impact is his absence from Melbourne, the long-term goal remains his return to peak fitness. The tennis community now awaits updates on his rehabilitation progress. His return to the tour will likely be closely monitored as fans and competitors alike await the resumption of his dominant play."