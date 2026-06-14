Japan Fight Back Twice to Draw 2-2 with Netherlands in World Cup Opener

Japan scored a late equalizer through Daichi Kamada to secure a 2-2 draw against the Netherlands in their World Cup Group F opener in Texas. The Dutch led twice through Virgil van Dijk and Crysencio Summerville, but Japan's Keito Nakamura and Kamada responded each time.

The Netherlands and Japan played out a thrilling 2-2 draw in their opening Group F match of the 2026 World Cup at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas, on Sunday.

A crowd of 69,285 witnessed a game that burst into life in the second half after a cautious first period. The Dutch took the lead through a towering header from captain Virgil van Dijk, only for Japan to equalize quickly through Keito Nakamura. Crysencio Summerville restored the Netherlands' advantage with a wonderful curled finish, but Japan struck again in the 88th minute via a goal credited to Daichi Kamada after a deflection.

The result leaves both teams level on one point, with Sweden and Tunisia playing later in the day. Both sides entered the tournament with high expectations, the Netherlands having reached the final three times without winning, while Japan have never advanced beyond the round of 16. The match was played in the air-conditioned home of the Dallas Cowboys, and the first half was largely tactical, with the Dutch creating the better chances.

Donyell Malen forced a smart save from Japan goalkeeper Zion Suzuki early on, and Cody Gakpo fired over the bar. Japan's best opportunity came before the break when Nakamura dragged a shot wide after a cross evaded the Dutch defense. The break for hydration midway through the first half provided a pause, during which the stadium's massive screen showed the NFL cheerleaders performing, adding to the unique atmosphere.

The second half exploded into action when Van Dijk rose highest to meet a precise cross from Liverpool teammate Ryan Gravenberch, powering a header into the bottom corner in the 51st minute. Japan responded within six minutes as Nakamura wriggled free and fired a low shot that took a slight deflection off Jan Paul van Hecke to beat Bart Verbruggen.

The Dutch regained the lead in the 64th minute through Summerville, who cut inside from the right and curled a left-footed shot into the far corner. Both teams made substitutions and continued to create chances, but it was Japan who found the equalizer in the dying minutes. From a corner, the ball fell to Kamada, whose shot deflected off a Dutch defender and into the net, sparking wild celebrations among the Japanese fans.

The draw was a fair result in an entertaining match that showcased attacking football from both sides. The Netherlands will look to tighten their defense, while Japan will be encouraged by their resilience and never-say-die attitude as the tournament progresses





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