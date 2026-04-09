Jason Corbett Murder Documentary Nominated for Emmy Award

A documentary detailing the murder of Jason Corbett, a Limerick man, receives an Emmy nomination. The film, 'A Deadly American Marriage,' explores the circumstances surrounding his death in North Carolina and the subsequent trial of his wife and her father.

The gripping true-crime documentary focusing on the murder of Limerick father Jason Corbett has received a prestigious Emmy Award nomination. The documentary, titled ' A Deadly American Marriage ,' premiered on Netflix last year and chronicles the events surrounding Jason's death in his North Carolina home in 2015.

The filmmakers were granted full cooperation from the Corbett family, incorporating interviews with Jason's orphaned children, Jack and Sarah, alongside his sister Tracey Corbett-Lynch and her husband, David Lynch. The documentary includes never-before-seen footage surrounding the circumstances of the brutal killing of the 30-year-old Jason in the bedroom of his home in North Carolina, USA. It quickly became a highly viewed program on the streaming platform. \Jason Corbett's tragic death occurred in his North Carolina residence in 2015. His second wife, Molly Martens, and her father, former FBI agent Tom Martens, were found guilty of second-degree murder in 2017 after a trial. Both were subsequently released from prison in June 2024 after serving four years and three months for their involvement in the horrific killing of the Limerick father-of-two. The murder involved the use of a concrete paving slab and a metal baseball bat. Molly and Tom Martens both participated in interviews for the documentary, where they reiterated their claim of acting in self-defense. In a recent statement, Jason’s Journey, a group dedicated to preserving Mr. Corbett’s memory, expressed the significance of the nomination for his family. The group stated that this nomination represents an important recognition of the importance of telling Jason Corbett’s story with honesty, dignity, and care. They added that the nomination underscores the power of documentary storytelling and the significance of continuing to raise awareness about the truth, justice, loss, and the enduring impact of violence on families. The group expressed gratitude to all who have supported Jason's story and stood with Jack, Sarah, and Jason’s family in seeking the truth. The nomination, they emphasized, carries deep meaning for everyone who has been involved. Jason’s Journey conveyed their sincere thanks to those who have supported and continue to support the pursuit of truth and justice, as well as the filmmakers and everyone involved in bringing this documentary to an international audience. Finally, the group concluded with a heartfelt remembrance of Jason, expressing their love for him. \The documentary 'A Deadly American Marriage' is now in contention for an Emmy award in the Outstanding Crime and Documentary category. It is competing with other notable documentaries, including 'Aileen: Queen of Serial Killers,' 'The Fox Hollow Murders: Playground of a Serial Killer,' 'No Justice, Just Kills,' 'Oklahoma City Bombing: American Terror,' and 'The Strike— Independent Lens.' The winners of the awards will be revealed at a gala ceremony held at the Lincoln Center’s Frederick P Rose Hall in New York on May 28 next. Stay informed with the latest news by subscribing to the Irish Mirror newsletter; you can sign up for updates directly to your inbox





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Jason Corbett A Deadly American Marriage Emmy Award Murder Documentary

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