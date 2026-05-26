Jazz Musician Sonny Rollins Dies Aged 95

Jazz musician Sonny Rollins, known as the saxophone colossus, has died aged 95. Born Walter Theodore Rollins in New York City, the musician released more than 60 albums as a band leader. He won two Grammys and the lifetime achievement award from the National Academy of Recording Arts and Sciences in 2004.

Jazz musician Sonny Rollins , known as the saxophone colossus , has died aged 95. A statement on his website said it is with deep sorrow and profound love that we announce the passing of Sonny Rollins .

Ballsbridge mews once home to member of family behind Irish retail empire. The statement also included a quote from Rollins, that said I think when the creative person ends, he continues in the next existence. I am a person who believes this life isn't the be-all and end-all of everything. A spiritual person doesn't feel like that.

Born Walter Theodore Rollins in New York City, the musician released more than 60 albums as a band leader. Rollins won two Grammys, as well as the lifetime achievement award from the National Academy of Recording Arts and Sciences in 2004. Rollins said he accepted the award, the nation's highest honour for artistic excellence, on behalf of the gods of our music. The legendary musician's career spanned over seven decades, with his music continuing to influence generations of musicians.

He was known for his unique saxophone playing style, which blended elements of jazz, blues, and swing. Rollins was also a prolific composer, with many of his songs becoming jazz standards. Throughout his career, Rollins collaborated with numerous other musicians, including Miles Davis, John Coltrane, and Thelonious Monk. His music has been praised for its technical complexity and emotional depth.

Rollins was also a devoted teacher, and his students included many notable musicians. Despite his passing, Rollins' legacy continues to live on through his music and the countless musicians he influenced. His music will remain a testament to his enduring impact on the jazz world. The news of Rollins' passing has been met with an outpouring of tributes and condolences from the music community.

Fans and fellow musicians alike have taken to social media to pay their respects to the legendary saxophonist. As the music world mourns the loss of this jazz icon, his music will continue to be celebrated and enjoyed by fans around the world. The legacy of Sonny Rollins will be remembered for generations to come, and his music will remain a timeless classic





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Sonny Rollins Jazz Musician Saxophone Colossus Grammy Winner Lifetime Achievement Award

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