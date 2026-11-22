Jeeno Thitikul claimed her third straight LPGA Tour Championship title and broke the all-time career earnings record, finishing two strokes ahead of Aki Iwai in Florida.

Jeeno Thitikul of Thailand secured her third consecutive LPGA Tour Championship on Sunday at Tiburon Golf Club in Naples, Florida. The victory not only cemented her status as the tour's premier competitor but also saw her surpass Annika Sorenstam to become the all-time leader in career prize money earnings. Thitikul finished the season-ending $11 million showdown with a two-stroke margin over Japan's Aki Iwai, capping off a dominant performance that included a bogey-free round.

Historic Victory and Prize Money Milestone

Thitikul fired a seven-under-par 65 in the final round to finish at 24-under par for the tournament, totaling 264 strokes. This result earned her the top prize of $4 million, the largest single payout in women's golf history. By securing this win, she broke Annika Sorenstam's 25-year-old career earnings record of $22,583,693. Thitikul entered the final day with career winnings of $20,292,858, and the $4 million payout elevated her total well beyond the previous record holder's lifetime accumulation.

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The victory marks a historic double for the Thai star. She became only the second player to win the same LPGA event three years in a row, following Park In-bee's feat at the 2015 Women's PGA Championship. Furthermore, Thitikul is the first player ever to win the LPGA Tour Championship three times consecutively. This triumph represents her 12th career LPGA title and her fifth win of the current year, adding to her victories at LPGA Thailand, the Mizuho Americas Open, the Portland Classic, and the Lotte Championship in Hawaii.

Competitors and Final Round Dynamics

Aki Iwai of Japan finished second on 266, earning $1 million for her runner-up performance. Iwai demonstrated exceptional consistency by playing the final 68 holes of the tournament without recording a single bogey or worse, marking the longest such streak for any LPGA player this season. Despite her flawless closing stretch, she could not match Thitikul's pace. World number one Nelly Korda of the United States finished third on 268, collecting $550,000 after a closing round of 68.

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The final round began with South Korea's Kim A-lim holding a one-stroke lead over Thitikul. However, Kim's chances vanished quickly when she opened with a double bogey. Meanwhile, Thitikul made an impressive eight-foot eagle putt on the par-five first hole to take the early lead. She added birdies at the fourth and par-five sixth holes, reaching 21-under par at the turn while Iwai sat in second at 20-under. Iwai briefly matched the lead with a birdie at the 10th hole, but Thitikul responded with a six-foot birdie to reclaim the solo lead.

Leadership Swaps and Final Stretch

The leaderboard remained tight throughout the middle of the back nine. Iwai sank another birdie at the 13th hole to tie Thitikul for the lead once again. Thitikul answered with a birdie from the fringe at the par-five 14th to go back out in front at 23-under. Nelly Korda attempted a late charge, reeling off three consecutive birdies starting at the ninth hole and adding another at the 15th. However, her surge proved insufficient to catch the leaders in the final stages.

Iwai had a third opportunity to join Thitikul at the top but lipmed a five-foot birdie putt at the par-five 17th hole. Capitalizing on the error, Thitikul tapped in her own birdie at 17 to seize a two-stroke advantage. She then parred the final hole to seal the historic two-stroke victory. In other results, Leona Maguire finished in a tie for 45th place after shooting a final round of 70, which included three birdies and a bogey on the third hole, leaving her at four-under overall for the tournament.