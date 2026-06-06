Jeffrey and Eleanor Donaldson Trial: Alleged Victims Endure Days of Cross-Examination

The trial of former DUP leader Jeffrey Donaldson and his wife Eleanor on child sex abuse charges continues with emotional testimony from two alleged victims, who spent five days in the witness box describing abuse and apologies.

The trial of former Democratic Unionist Party leader Jeffrey Donaldson and his wife Eleanor Donaldson on charges of child sex abuse has reached a pivotal stage as two alleged victims have completed their testimony after five days in the witness box.

Appearing via video link from an adjoining room at Newry Crown Court, the complainants, referred to as Complainant A and Complainant B to protect their identities, recounted their experiences of abuse spanning decades. The jury of seven men and five women has listened to hours of police interviews and cross-examination by defense barristers.

Jeffrey Donaldson, 61, faces 18 charges including one count of rape, four of gross indecency with or towards a child, and 13 counts of indecent assault against a female, allegedly occurring between 1985 and 2008. His wife, Eleanor Donaldson, 60, is charged with five counts of aiding and abetting in connection with her husband's alleged offenses, though she is not present in court due to being ruled unfit to stand trial based on medical evidence.

The court will decide whether she committed the acts alleged based on the evidence presented. Complainant B, the older of the two alleged victims, provided harrowing details of abuse that began when she was approximately seven or eight years old. In her police interview, she described Jeffrey Donaldson raping her while she was in primary school, recalling him putting his hands inside her pants and pulling her legs apart.

She noted his labored breathing during the assaults and stated that Jeffrey Donaldson remained silent throughout. Crucially, she alleged that Eleanor Donaldson facilitated the abuse, at one point interrupting an incident but then leaving the room and closing the door behind her. The complainant also recounted receiving apologies years later from both Jeffrey and Eleanor Donaldson. At a meeting arranged at the Christian Family Centre in Armoy, County Antrim, she claimed Jeffrey Donaldson apologized for what he had done.

However, defense barrister Kieran Vaughan disputed this, suggesting the apology was about a relationship that made her uncomfortable, not specific abuse. David Hoy, who co-founded the centre, testified that Jeffrey Donaldson told the complainant: I know what this is about. I'm sorry. Please forgive me.

The court also heard about a letter from Jeffrey Donaldson in which he described himself as a sinner and expressed regret for all the hurt, pain and distress I have caused. Complainant A, the younger victim, interpreted this as an apology for abuse, but defense argued the letter was related to a marital dispute over an alleged extramarital affair that led to the Donaldsons temporarily separating in 2020.

The defense suggested the proper context is a marital dispute that led to him being kicked out of the house, which was rejected by the complainant who stated Jeffrey Donaldson is a very clever man given the success of his career and would never have written what he had done in a letter. One of the most emotionally charged moments occurred when Complainant B broke down during cross-examination after being asked why she did not go to the police earlier.

She blamed herself for what happened to the second alleged victim, stating it was her fault and that her biggest mistake was not telling anyone at the time. She described the abuse as seared into her brain for the rest of her life. Throughout the proceedings, Jeffrey Donaldson has remained largely impassive, staring straight ahead or making notes, only occasionally shaking his head.

The prosecution is still presenting its case, with the majority of evidence coming from the two alleged victims. Ten charges against Jeffrey Donaldson, including rape and nine counts of indecent assault on dates between 1985 and 1991, relate to Complainant B. Complainant A's evidence concerns other alleged incidents. The trial continues, with the jury expected to deliberate after hearing all evidence and closing arguments from both sides.

The outcome will have significant political and legal implications given Jeffrey Donaldson's prominent role in Northern Irish politics





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Jeffrey Donaldson Eleanor Donaldson Child Sex Abuse Trial Alleged Victims Cross-Examination

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