Jeffrey Donaldson Abuse Trial: Complainant Alleges Wife Failed to Act

A complainant in the abuse trial of former DUP leader Jeffrey Donaldson testified that his wife, Eleanor Donaldson, did nothing after being told of an alleged incident. The trial continues with both defendants denying the charges.

A woman who claims she was abused by Sir Jeffrey Donaldson as a child has alleged that his wife, Eleanor Donaldson , failed to act after being informed about one alleged incident.

The complainant, identified as Complainant A, is one of two alleged victims in the case against the former Democratic Unionist Party (DUP) leader. Jeffrey Donaldson, 63, has pleaded not guilty to 18 alleged offences spanning from 1985 to 2008. His wife, Eleanor Donaldson, faces charges of aiding and abetting her husband's alleged offending and is undergoing a trial of the facts.

Complainant A has been providing evidence for a third day at Newry Crown Court, where a jury of seven men and five women is hearing the case. During the proceedings, Donaldson sat in the dock, wearing a dark blue suit and occasionally taking notes. During cross-examination, a barrister questioned Complainant A about why she had not previously disclosed all the counselling sessions she attended following the alleged abuse during her police interviews in 2024.

The barrister referenced her description of memories as "really foggy" in those interviews and notes from a counsellor that stated "Memory really poor, very bad.

" Complainant A responded that the counsellor's notes were his interpretation and that it was unfair to characterize her memory as "really bad. " She asserted that she has tried to remember the events and convey them to the best of her ability. The barrister then pressed her on a specific allegation that Donaldson had "perched" over her, using a light to examine her "private parts" when she was of secondary school age.

Complainant A said she believed Donaldson's wife recognized she was telling the truth but did nothing about it. She emphasized that she had no motive to fabricate such allegations. The barrister further questioned her about an incident involving kissing and French kissing, which Complainant A said occurred on several occasions with one instance standing out in her clear recollection. She rejected any suggestion that she had laughed off the event, calling such an inference "ridiculous.

" Another allegation involved Donaldson rubbing her chest under her clothing, with the complainant previously claiming Eleanor Donaldson witnessed the incident but did not intervene. The barrister accused her of "spectacularly backtracking" on her evidence regarding this detail, but she maintained she was there to tell the truth. The trial is ongoing. Jeffrey Donaldson, a former long-standing MP for Lagan Valley, was arrested and charged at the end of March 2024.

Following the emergence of the allegations, he resigned as DUP leader and was suspended from the party. Notably, weeks before his arrest, he had led the DUP back into devolved government at Stormont after a two-year boycott of the powersharing institutions. The case continues to draw significant public and political attention in Northern Ireland





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