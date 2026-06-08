Former DUP leader Sir Jeffrey Donaldson has appeared in court as his trial over historical sexual offences continues at Newry Crown Court. The 63-year-old has pleaded not guilty to 18 alleged offences, including one count of rape and allegations of indecent assault and gross indecency.

Jeffrey Donaldson arrives at court as sex offences trial enters third week Former DUP leader Sir Jeffrey Donaldson told police he wasn't doing anything untoward in an incident where an alleged victim claimed he used a light to stare at her.

The trial over historical sexual offences at Newry Crown Court is being played audio recordings of the former MP's interviews with detectives following his arrest in 2024. Donaldson, 63, has pleaded not guilty to 18 alleged offences. The charges include one count of rape and allegations of indecent assault and gross indecency, and span a time period between 1985 and 2008 involving two alleged victims.

Eleanor Donaldson, 60, from Dublinhill Road, Dromore, Co Down, denies several charges of aiding and abetting her husband's alleged offending. On Monday, the jury of five women and seven men heard that Donaldson had been interviewed by police for four and a half hours following his arrest in the early hours of March 28 2024. Three hours of the interviews will be played to the jury.

Donaldson, wearing a blue suit, sat in the dock at the back of the court while the audio of the first interview was played. The interview at Antrim PSNI station began with the former DUP leader confirming his name and date of birth.

Asked at the beginning if he wanted to say anything in relation to the alleged offences, he replied No. The court has previously heard about an allegation that Donaldson had perched over the top of Complainant A when she was a child, using a light to look at her private parts. In his police interview, Donaldson raised the incident, telling detectives he believed he had startled the girl. He said It obviously frightened her.

She thought that I was shining a light at her. You know, I didn't have a light. You know, I wasn't doing anything untoward. He added She clearly still has a concern about that.

He said at no stage had Complainant A ever claimed I touched her or did anything inappropriate on that occasion. In the interview, Donaldson said there had been good times and difficult times in his marriage to Eleanor Donaldson. He said his work as a politician had put a strain on our marriage. Jeffrey Donaldson, a former long-standing MP for Lagan Valley, was arrested and charged at the end of March 2024.

Weeks before his arrest, he had led the DUP back into devolved government at Stormont after a two-year boycott of the powersharing institutions





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