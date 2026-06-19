A jury failed to reach a verdict in the case of former politician Jeffrey Donaldson, who faces serious child sexual abuse charges. The court proceedings, marked by a tense clash of witness testimonies and judicial directions, have highlighted the complexities of prosecuting allegations that span decades and involve minors. The case also includes charges against Donaldson's wife, who is currently deemed medically unfit to stand trial.

On Thursday morning the jury that had been listening to the case of Jeffrey Donaldson for alleged child sexual offences was sent home after a long deliberation that lasted more than three hours and ten minutes.

The judge directed them to decide whether the testimony of the complainants, who claim they were abused by the former politician while still children, was credible, or whether Donaldson's own testimony that the incidents had not taken place should win out. He described the dispute over several key incidents - one of them an alleged rape of a complainant who was a primary school child - as a head‑on collision between the parties.

No verdict could be reached, and the jurors departed around dusk, with the decision left hanging until the next session. The accusations against Donaldson are severe and span a period that extends from the early 1980s to the early 2000s. According to the statements of two women, the former Member of the Legislative Assembly suffered repeated sexual abuse during their childhood and adolescence while they were living in the same household as Donaldson.

The charges include rape, gross indecency with a child and indecent assault on a female. The alleged crimes took place at various times between 1985 and 2008, when the complainants were between the ages of five and thirteen. Prosecutors say the evidence points to sustained patterns of behaviour, with the accused exploiting his position of trust to prey on young girls in his environment.

Donaldson's wife, Eleanor, also 60, has been charged with four counts of aiding and abetting and a single count of cruelty to children. She did not face a criminal trial because a medical assessment found her unfit to stand trial, citing severe mental health issues that would prevent her from taking part in proceedings. The courtroom, however, must still consider the allegations against her.

The jury, when it returns, will have to weigh the evidence of the alleged incidents and decide whether they constitute criminal conduct as specified in the rape act and the child protection act. If a verdict were reached, possible sentences could range from a long custodial term to community service and protection orders, depending on the severity of the findings and aggravating factors such as the age of the victims.

The case has stirred public debate over the handling of sexual abuse claims involving public officials and has raised questions about the adequacy of safeguards for children in residential settings. Even if a conviction is not secured, the publicity surrounding the case and the scrutiny of Donaldson's behaviour will continue to impact his political legacy and the broader movement seeking accountability from those in office.

The sighting of a public figure who once held a prominent office being accused of crimes that touch on the most vulnerable segments of society has reminded many that legal protection is necessary for everyone. As the ruling on this matter is sought, the community watches closely, hoping for clarity and for a system that delivers justice, while continuing to underscore the dangers of exploitation by those who exercise authority.

The outcome of the trial will set a precedent - a precedent that the decision is delivered and no longer dragged out in endless halting deliberations





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