Jeffrey Donaldson trial begins in Newry Crown Court on multiple historical abuse charges

The former DUP leader Jeffrey Donaldson appeared in court as his trial commenced on charges including rape and indecent assault dating back decades. The political leader denies all 18 counts against him.

The trial of former DUP leader Jeffrey Donaldson began more than two years after he was charged with multiple serious offences, marking a stark fall from grace for a figure once central to Northern Ireland's political landscape.

Over a political career spanning nearly four decades, Donaldson was a familiar presence: a passionate speaker in the House of Commons, a charismatic rally leader, and a key player in election nights. That public persona now stands in sharp contrast to the scene in Courtroom One at Newry Crown Court, where he listens intently, arms folded, head tilted, flanked by custody officers.

In February 2024, Donaldson was at the pinnacle of his influence, having steered the Democratic Unionist Party-the largest unionist party-back into the Stormont Assembly after a two-year boycott. His arrest the following month sent shockwaves through the political establishment, described by BBC Radio as a "political earthquake that no one saw coming.

" His political career collapsed instantly: he resigned as party leader, was suspended from the DUP, and withdrew from the ensuing UK general election. The charges against him are severe: one count of rape, four counts of gross indecency with or towards a child, and thirteen counts of indecent assault on a female, spanning from 1985 to 2008. Donaldson denies all allegations.

His wife, Eleanor Donaldson, who has been ruled unfit to stand trial, faces a separate trial of the facts on five counts of aiding and abetting related to the charges against her husband; she also denies the offences. During the opening of the prosecution case, barrister Rosemary Walsh KC revealed that the two alleged victims came forward two and a half years ago to report traumatic childhood incidents.

One complainant, whose identity is protected, alleges she was in primary school when she was raped, describing how she pretended to be asleep, thinking "please don't let anything happen.

" The prosecution detailed other incidents of inappropriate sexual touching, including allegations that Donaldson repeatedly put his hands down her pants and touched her breasts under her clothing. When the alleged victim was 18, a church arranged a meeting with Donaldson where he allegedly said he wanted to apologise for past actions. The second complainant alleges frequent inappropriate touching. Both defendants provided police interviews denying the allegations; Donaldson dismissed claims of being in bed with one victim as "unbelievable.

" The trial is expected to hear from the complainants directly and will examine the evidence gathered over the lengthy investigation. This case has reverberated beyond the courtroom, prompting reflection on the accountability of public figures and the handling of historical abuse allegations within communities. The proceedings continue





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Jeffrey Donaldson DUP Trial Rape Charges Historical Abuse Newry Crown Court Northern Ireland Politics

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