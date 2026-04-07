Jennifer Zamparelli Gears Up for VIP Style Awards After Dancing with the Stars

Presenter Jennifer Zamparelli reflects on the whirlwind of Dancing with the Stars, her newfound freedom, and her excitement for hosting the Platinum VIP Style Awards, along with details about her podcasting projects and future plans.

Jennifer Zamparelli is taking a well-deserved break after a whirlwind few months of hosting Dancing with the Stars. She may be taking it easy, but her version of relaxing involves being the fabulous host for this year's Platinum VIP Style Awards, an event she is absolutely thrilled about. We caught up with Jennifer before the glamorous event, and she radiated excitement, sharing her long-standing connection with the awards.

“I’ve been coming to these events since 2008 and this is my first time hosting. I remember the excitement of being invited to it years ago. It is a great night, it is the most glamorous night in the Irish calendar. But it’s great craic,” she gushed. The transition from the high-energy world of Dancing with the Stars to this new role seems seamless for the former 2FM presenter. She has just completed another successful season of the popular dance competition, and she jokingly admitted to having some “Post Traumatic Stress from the dancing I had to do on the series.” However, she expressed genuine appreciation for having her weekends back, noting the significant shift in her routine. \Now able to enjoy the simple pleasures, Zamparelli reflected on the stark contrast between her life during the show and her newfound freedom. “I wake up on a Sunday and go, ‘Do I have to do my own hair and makeup?!’ It’s very different, but it’s lovely. It’s lovely to be with the family and just have very slow mornings and not be running out the door,” she shared with a laugh. She elaborated on the demanding schedule behind the scenes of Dancing with the Stars, highlighting the early start times and the extensive preparation involved. “People don’t realise how long the days are. My friend told me, ‘I’ll come and see you before you go on the show.’ I was like, ‘Sorry what?!’ I’m in the makeup chair at half eight and there’s so much to do. Myself and Laura or Doireann are in the chairs before nine in the morning. It’s such a long day. So not have to do that is so lovely but it’s so missed. I’m looking at the contestants’ Instagram Stories because I miss it so much. There’s a hole in our hearts!”\Beyond her hosting duties and past commitments, Jennifer is currently immersed in her podcasting endeavors. She is involved in two podcasts. The first is a sex and relationship podcast with the Indo, which she describes as “very informative.” The second is a comedy podcast called Middle Rage, which she co-hosts with her two friends. Regarding the latter, she admitted its success has been a surprising development. “That has hit a nerve with people, I don’t know if it’s in the right way. But we didn’t think anyone was going to listen, we were just doing it for our own mental health. So we wouldn’t have a midlife crisis breakdown, but then people started to listen and that’s quite weird. I’m focusing on that.” While fully engaged in her current projects, she hinted at exciting opportunities in the near future. “But there are a few things down the pipeline. I’m in the writing room. I’m taking things one step at a time, I’ve just finished Dancing with the Stars, I’ll go on holidays, do the VIP Style Awards and leave space for things that are coming in. It’s been lovely to manage my time and do things that way.





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Jennifer Zamparelli Dancing With The Stars Platinum VIP Style Awards Podcast 2FM

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