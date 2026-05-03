Jennifer Zamparelli Opens Up About Early Nerves Hosting Dancing With The Stars and the Importance of Solo Time

TV presenter Jennifer Zamparelli reveals she struggled with nerves in the initial stages of hosting Dancing With The Stars, shares advice from Baz Ashmawy, and discusses the benefits of taking solo time for self-care and work-life balance.

Jennifer Zamparelli , a prominent figure in Irish television, has openly discussed the significant anxieties she faced when she initially began hosting the popular show Dancing With The Stars .

While already a well-recognized face thanks to her previous work on RTÉ programs like Republic of Telly, Bridget and Eamon, and her role on 2FM's Breakfast Republic, taking the reins from Amanda Byram on Dancing With The Stars propelled her to national prominence. Reflecting on securing the position in 2018, Zamparelli recalled a moment of self-belief, stating she felt capable of bringing a unique energy to the show.

This conviction led her to actively pursue the opportunity through her agent, specifically requesting an audition. The transition to hosting live television proved challenging for the mother of two, who admitted to experiencing intense nervousness, particularly during the first two seasons. She vividly remembers the overwhelming feeling of apprehension as she walked up the stairs, preparing to go live on air.

Zamparelli shared a piece of advice from Baz Ashmawy that resonated with her – the concept of accumulating 'air miles'. This metaphor highlighted the importance of repetition and experience in building confidence and honing one's skills. She emphasized that consistent practice and exposure are crucial for overcoming initial anxieties and improving performance.

Despite leaving her position at 2FM in 2024, Zamparelli has remained committed to RTÉ, continuing to host Dancing With The Stars, a role she clearly cherishes and hopes will continue for the foreseeable future. She describes the experience as a genuine privilege, a show she thoroughly enjoys, and one that seamlessly integrates into her lifestyle.

The entire process, from script readings to the live shows on Saturday and Sunday, is described as a source of joy, never feeling like a burden. She also expressed her appreciation for the collaborative environment and the strong female leadership within the production team. Beyond her professional life, Zamparelli has been prioritizing personal well-being and work-life balance since stepping away from radio. She recently embarked on a solo mini-break, a deliberate decision to dedicate time to herself.

Choosing to travel alone, she savored the freedom of dining solo, indulging in a massage, reading, and disconnecting from her phone. This experience proved incredibly restorative and inspiring. Sharing her trip on Instagram, she was surprised and touched by the outpouring of support and encouragement from other women, many of whom expressed a desire to embark on similar solo adventures.

Zamparelli recognized the significance of this connection, acknowledging that working mothers often prioritize the schedules of others and that having dedicated time for oneself, even for a short period, can be profoundly beneficial. She felt empowered by the experience and inspired others to prioritize their own needs and well-being. The positive response reinforced the importance of self-care and the power of taking time to recharge and reconnect with oneself.

This journey highlighted the value of independent experiences and the positive impact they can have on personal fulfillment and overall well-being





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