Jenny McNally Cabbage Featured at European Political Community Dinner

Dublin vegetable grower Jenny McNally discovers her roasted cabbage served at the EPC dinner in Dublin, hosted by Taoiseach Micheál Martin alongside world leaders.

Jenny McNally, a prominent vegetable grower based in north County Dublin, was unaware that her produce was being served to world leaders until she received a photograph of the menu. The dish, identified as Jenny McNally's Roasted Cabbage, was part of the official menu for the European Political Community dinner held at the National Gallery in Dublin. The State dinner took place on Wednesday and was hosted by Taoiseach Micheál Martin. Distinguished guests in attendance included Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy, French President Emmanuel Macron, and Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni.

Chef Mark Moriarty Prepared State Dinner

Award-winning chef Mark Moriarty prepared the extensive menu for this high-profile diplomatic event. McNally noted that Chef Moriarty regularly orders produce from her family farm, but the specific inclusion of her roasted cabbage on the official guest menu was not communicated to her beforehand. She stated to The Irish Times that she had no idea the dish was selected. A photo of the menu was sent to her, prompting her to remark that it was amazing to see her name featured alongside such prestigious international attendees. She described the experience as a great honour and a privilege.

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McNally Family Farm Heritage and Operations

Since 1997, McNally and her husband Patrick have operated an organic, family-run farm in north County Dublin. The business spans 99 acres in Balrickard, Dublin, where they also operate a farm shop. Three of their five children are actively involved in the daily operations of the farm. McNally expressed pride in being listed with other brilliant Irish producers. She emphasized that Chef Mark Moriarty and his team effectively showcase the quality of Irish agriculture to an international audience. She described Ireland as a brilliant food nation, highlighting the capability of local suppliers to meet high diplomatic standards.

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Market Reaction and Public Recognition

McNally had little time to process the news immediately after the event because she was selling her produce at a local market on Friday morning. Her routine market activities were interrupted when customers approached her to offer congratulations. She mentioned hearing a segment about the dinner on Morning Ireland, which likely contributed to the increased attention from the public. Although she had not yet had the chance to fully absorb the significance of the international recognition, she found the response from her community to be amazing. The public reaction served as a validation of her long-standing commitment to organic farming and local agriculture.

Other Irish Producers on the Official Menu

Several other Irish producers were also featured on the European Political Community menu alongside McNally. Sally Barnes, who has been smoking wild fish for more than 45 years in west Cork under the Woodcock Smokery label, was included. Family-run Glenilen Farm, also located in Cork, contributed baked potato sourdough to the event. The official menu listed Baked Potato Sourdough from Glenilen Farm, Sally Barnes Wild Irish Smoked Salmon from County Cork, Striploin of Dry-Aged Ridgeway Beef from County Wicklow, and Irish Coffee Gâteau Opéra. The side service to share included Jenny McNally's Roasted Cabbage with bacon and herbs. McNally reflected on the significance of this achievement, noting it is not the first time her produce has received high-level recognition. Her potatoes were served during the late Queen Elizabeth's state visit in 2011. She remarked that feeding world leaders and European leaders is a significant milestone, comparable to or exceeding her previous experience with the late Queen.