Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang apologizes for misconduct and is reinstated by the board. He denies political pressure from President Trump amid ongoing investigations.

Nvidia Chief Executive Officer Jensen Huang has issued a formal apology to employees and reaffirmed his leadership role following a brief period of intense scrutiny and temporary removal from the company helm. Huang addressed the workforce on Tuesday, admitting to a violation of the corporate code of conduct by engaging in extramarital affairs, a revelation that triggered a turbulent week for the semiconductor giant.

Huang Apologizes for Code of Conduct Violations

Huang directly acknowledged his personal failings during a livestream event reviewed by the New York Times, stating that he made terrible mistakes that hurt his family, including his wife Lori Huang, his children, and the broader Nvidia community. He described the affair as a breach of trust and emphasized that such behavior was not acceptable within the company culture. Huang stated he was currently undergoing therapy to address the issues that led to this misconduct.

Also read Trump Claims He Convincing Nvidia Board to Restore CEO Jensen Huang

The apology came just one day after the Nvidia board of directors voted to reinstate him as CEO, ending a chaotic few weeks that saw him ousted for less than two weeks. During an impromptu speech on Monday, Huang expressed deep regret for the stress caused to his staff and promised to return as a better chief executive. He accepted full responsibility for the situation without deflecting blame onto external factors or corporate governance failures.

Board Rejection of Trump Political Pressure Claims

Despite reports suggesting former President Donald Trump played a pivotal role in securing Huang's return, Huang firmly rejected these narratives. He told staff that it was completely untrue that Trump pressured the Nvidia board to reinstate him, calling the idea that he was a tech bro above the law false. Instead, Huang attributed the board's decision to a thorough evaluation of the entire situation and the gathering of specific facts by the directors.

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The board had previously cited national security concerns and ethical violations as reasons for his initial removal. However, they ultimately decided to reverse course after determining that the facts did not support the notion that Huang himself was a national security threat. Huang stated that Trump had assured the board that he posed no risk, a claim the CEO supported during his internal address to employees.

Investigations Into Megaspeed and Export Controls

The turmoil surrounding Nvidia stems from ongoing US government investigations into whether Megaspeed, a Singapore-based company, diverted advanced semiconductors to China in breach of export controls. Megaspeed was formerly run by Alice Huang, who is alleged to be a former lover of Jensen Huang, though she is not related to him. Federal officials have raised serious concerns about Alice Huang's potential role as a Chinese asset, adding a layer of geopolitical complexity to the corporate governance crisis.

News reports have alleged that Jensen Huang had romantic relationships with two company employees, including Alice Huang, and a suspected Chinese spy. While the company has not publicly confirmed the details of these relationships, the allegations have intensified scrutiny on how Nvidia manages its supply chain and employee conduct. The US government's interest in these matters highlights the intersection of corporate ethics and national security in the semiconductor industry.

Market Impact and Congressional Hearings Loom

Financial markets reacted swiftly to the news of Jensen Huang's reinstatement, with Nvidia shares soaring more than 30 percent on Monday. This surge boosted the value of Donald Trump's Nvidia holdings by as much as $15 million, according to his financial disclosures to the Office of Government Ethics filed on November 5th. The disclosures indicate he may have owned up to 370,000 shares as of September 30th, though the White House did not respond to requests for comment regarding his involvement.

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Looking ahead, Jensen Huang faces potential congressional hearings next week before the House Foreign Affairs Committee and the Senate Banking Committee. Gregory Meeks, a Democratic congressman from New York and ranking member of the House Foreign Affairs Committee, stated that the American people deserve a public accounting from Huang regarding how billions of dollars worth of advanced technology may have reached China. Meeks emphasized that the need for transparency remains despite Huang's return to the CEO position.