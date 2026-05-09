Jeremy Doku Scores as Manchester City Clinch Victory Over Brentford

Jeremy Doku made a decisive impact as Manchester City secured a vital 3-0 win over Brentford in the Premier League on Saturday. The Belgian winger scored a spectacular goal and contributed to a comprehensive victory for Pep Guardiola's side.

Sky Sports Premier League / YouTube Man City 3 Brentford 0 JEREMY DOKU STRUCK again as Manchester City kept their title hopes alive with a vital 3-0 win over Brentford in the Premier League on Saturday.

The winger scored his fifth goal in six games before Erling Haaland and Omar Marmoush wrapped up a victory at the Etihad Stadium that cut Arsenal’s advantage at the top to two points. After Monday’s frustrating draw at Everton, City needed to win to keep any pressure on the Gunners and – as at Hill Dickinson Stadium, where they were facing defeat until the final moments, Doku came to their rescue.

The Belgian struck in now trademark style to break the deadlock on the hour with a fine curling shot before Haaland and substitute Marmoush made the points certain





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{ Topic: Premier League Number: 1 } { Topic: Manchester City Number: 2 } { Topic: Brentford Number: 1 } { Topic: Jeremy Doku Number: 1 } { Topic: Erling Haaland Number: 1 } { Topic: Omar Marmoush Number: 1 }

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