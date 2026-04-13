Jesse Malin on Life After Spinal Stroke: 'I'm Still Working on My Body'

New York songwriter Jesse Malin discusses his ongoing recovery from a spinal stroke, his musical inspirations, and his new memoir, 'Almost Grown.' He reflects on his journey, the impact of the Ramones, and his determination to continue creating music.

Jesse Malin , the New York City songwriter, reflects on his life-altering spinal stroke in a candid interview. The musician, known for his gritty and honest approach to music and life, opens up about his ongoing recovery, the challenges he faces, and the inspiration he draws from fellow artists like Shane MacGowan.

The conversation delves into Malin's early musical influences, the transformative power of punk rock, and the experiences that shaped his artistic journey, as detailed in his new memoir, Almost Grown. The interview offers a glimpse into Malin's resilience and determination in the face of adversity, highlighting his continued creative endeavors despite the physical limitations imposed by his condition. Malin's reflections resonate with a raw honesty and a deep appreciation for life, reminding us of the strength that can be found in embracing both joy and sorrow. Malin’s musical journey began in Queens, where he was exposed to a diverse range of sounds and styles. Growing up, he witnessed the presence of musicians from various genres, from preppy pop singers to punk rockers. He credits the Ramones with providing the impetus for forming his own band, citing their anthemic pop, quirky humor, and street-level accessibility as sources of inspiration. The punk scene offered a means of self-expression without the need for formal musical training, a community where he felt he could speak their language. Manhattan represented freedom from the restrictions of his youth, the place where he could be himself. Malin's memoir, Almost Grown, mirrors the candid, gritty style of his music. He shares experiences that have shaped him, from his encounters with influential figures such as Johnny Thunders and Joey Ramone to his experiences of performing in clubs like CBGB, recalling the city's unique blend of danger, creativity, and resilience. This narrative is not a polished account, but a true reflection of the multifaceted realities of his life. The May 2023 spinal cord infarction, which followed the celebration of his debut album's 20th anniversary, brought about profound changes. The paralysis forced Malin to navigate a world that changed overnight. The transition to using a wheelchair was particularly ironic given his energetic stage presence, which involved diving off the stage and engaging with the audience. Despite the physical limitations, Malin remains committed to his music and creative projects, actively engaged in rehabilitation, including physical therapy and stem-cell treatments. The interview reveals his work in an off-Broadway musical, Silver Manhattan, and his performance at the Kilkenny Roots Festival. Malin's approach to recovery reflects the positive mental attitude he adopted early in his career, embracing the hard-core punk scene. He emphasizes that everyone has challenges, and it is his determination to continue living and creating, to be on the stage that fuels him. It is through his experiences, shared through the lens of honesty and resilience, that Jesse Malin continues to inspire those around him





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Jesse Malin Spinal Stroke Music Memoir Punk Rock Recovery Shane Macgowan

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